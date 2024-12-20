PM Modi To Begin Historic Kuwait Visit Today; Focus On Labour, Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is set to embark on a landmark two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The trip, undertaken at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, underscores the deep and growing ties between the two countries.

The visit will commence with a stop at an Indian labour camp, where PM Modi will meet members of the Indian workforce to express solidarity and appreciation for their contributions to both nations. The gesture highlights the government's commitment to engaging with Indian citizens abroad.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait.

"The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said ahead of PM Modi's historic visit.

Following his arrival, PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, the residence of the Emir. During his stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with the Emir, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Delegation-level talks will cover key areas, including trade, investment, energy cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

“This visit is of considerable significance, as it marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister since late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's trip in 1981,” noted Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Chatterjee highlighted the“excellent political relations” between India and Kuwait, emphasising the visit's potential to further strengthen bilateral ties.

India and Kuwait share a robust trade relationship, with bilateral trade reaching $10.47 billion in the 2023-24 financial year. Kuwait is one of India's top trading partners, particularly in the energy sector.

PM Modi is also expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, further strengthening cultural and economic linkages between the two nations.