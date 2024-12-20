'Supermen' Routh, Cain, Newbern, 'Twilight' Standouts Lefevre, Facinelli Among Additions To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) It will truly be a“Super” time for fans of the“Man of Steel” at FAN Portland, as stars of four iterations of the franchise joined the celebrity lineup at the pop culture extravaganza set for January 24-26 at the Oregon Center. Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), George Newbern (“Justice League”) and Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois”) are now part of the standout roster, along with“Twilight” standouts Rachelle Lefevre and Peter Facinelli and“Grimm” headliner David Giuntoli. The four join Tulloch's fellow“Superman & Lois” star Tyler Hoechlin, previously announced, at the show.



Cain, who brought the Man of Steel back to TV screens in the hit series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," has appeared in more than 200 movies and television series. He has had recurring roles on popular shows like“Supergirl,”“Las Vegas” and“Hope and Faith” and also produced and hosted the revival of "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" Cain has also been a regular on family and holiday TV films and faith-based productions.



Routh portrayed Superman and Clark in the 2006“Superman Returns” movie and is also well-known for popular roles in“Arrow,”“DC's Legends of Tomorrow,”“The Flash,”“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and many others. This year he starred opposite Mena Suvari in the feature sci-fi film "Ick.”



In addition to voicing Superman/Clark Kent in“Justice League,”“Justice League Unlimited,”“The Batman” and other DC properties, Newbern has had roles in popular films like“Father of the Bride,”“Adventures in Babysitting,” and“Saw VI” as well as popular TV series“Castle,”“Criminal Minds,”“NCIS,” and dozens of other dating back more than four decades.



Tulloch was already familiar to genre fans for appearances as“Lois Lane” in DC hits“Arrow,”“The Flash,”“Batwoman,”“Supergirl” and others, and for her work in“The Artist,”“Concussion” and“Grimm” before vaulting to prominence in the intrepid reporter role alongside Hoechlin in the current series.



Lefevre played“Victoria” in the original“Twilight” film and New Moon, among nearly 80 TV and film credits. She co-stars in the current Hallmark limited holiday series“Holidazed” and starred in the Fox TV series“Proven Innocent.”



Facinelli had already appeared in more than 30 TV shows and movies before his portrayal of“Dr. Carlisle Cullen” in several versions of“The Twilight” Saga”. He later had a six-season run as“Dr. Fitch Cooper” in“Nurse Jackie” and recurring roles in“Supergirl,”“American Odyssey” and“S.W.A.T.”



Most recently the star of“A Million Little Things,” a series which wrapped up a five-year run last year, Giuntoli was cast as the lead "Nick Burkhardt” across the six years of the NBC fantasy drama“Grimm.” He's also made guest appearances in popular series like "Without a Trace," "Cold Case," "Hot in Cleveland," "Private Practice" and many others, as well as an episode of“Superman & Lois” this year, opposite his wife Bitsie Tulloch.



They join a FAN EXPO Portland celebrity lineup headlined by“The Flash” guests Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh and Danielle Panabaker; eight“Supernatural” stars including Jared Padalecki, Alexander Calvert and Mark Sheppard; James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”); a strong set of voice acting talent from the worlds of animation and anime; and more.



FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.



Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at Advance pricing is available until January 9. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Portland is the second event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

Company :-FAN EXPO HQ

User :- Jerry Milani

Email :...

Phone :-646-883-5022

Url :-