Hyderabad Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 21, 2024: Warm Start At 19.73 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
12/20/2024 9:00:57 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 27.48 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.73 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 53% with a wind speed of 53 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:46 PM
Hyderabad AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 186.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.91 °C and a maximum of 29.11 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 186.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 22, 2024
| 27.48
| Light rain
| December 23, 2024
| 27.78
| Overcast clouds
| December 24, 2024
| 26.50
| Overcast clouds
| December 25, 2024
| 27.61
| Scattered clouds
| December 26, 2024
| 26.71
| Sky is clear
| December 27, 2024
| 25.68
| Broken clouds
| December 28, 2024
| 26.72
| Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 23.3 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 20.98 °C
| Light rain
| Chennai
| 28.31 °C
| Broken clouds
| Bengaluru
| 25.47 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Hyderabad
| 27.48 °C
| Light rain
| Ahmedabad
| 23.47 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Delhi
| 17.89 °C
| Sky is clear
Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 17.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
