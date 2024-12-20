Application For Management Cease Trade Order

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) VANCOUVER, BC / YOLOWIRE / December 20, 2024 / LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ LUXXFOLIO ”, which includes references to its subsidiaries) (CSE: $LUXX) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH), announces that it has made an application to relevant Canadian securities regulators to approve a temporary management cease trade order (" MCTO ”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its interim chief executive Officer, chief financial officer, and certain other insiders of the Company, until the Required Filings (as defined below) are filed by the Company, and the MCTO is lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company expects it will be unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024, and the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for this period (collectively, the “ Annual Statements ”), which are due to be filed on December 30, 2024 (the “ Filing Deadline ”)

The reason for the anticipated delay in filing the Annual Statements prior to the Filing Deadline is due to unforeseen delays in the procurement of necessary resources to complete the audit and scheduling conflicts with the Company’s auditors, resulting in completion date uncertainty.

The Company anticipates that it will file the Annual Statements on or before January 31, 2025, to remedy the default. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 so long as the filing of the Annual Statements remains outstanding.

