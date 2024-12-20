Casualties Reported As Shahed Drone Hits Residential Building In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike drone hit a residential apartment building.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports

"A Shahed hit a residential building in the Saltivskyi district of the city," he wrote.

The strike impacted the area between the first and second floors of the high-rise building, the mayor noted.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov provided additional details, stating that the drone hit a nine-story building.

"A fire broke out at the scene. The first two floors were damaged. All services are working to eliminate the consequences," he said.

The official said that two civilians experienced acute stress reactions as a result of the attack.

Late on December 20, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the launch of several groups of attack drones by Russia. An air alert was declared in multiple regions.