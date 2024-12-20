Security And Economic Woes Plague West Africa, As Key Elections Loom

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Vibhu Mishra

West Africa and the Sahel continue to grapple with a confluence of political, security and humanitarian crises as countries prepares for pivotal in 2025, the UN special envoy for the vast region told ambassadors in the Security Council on Friday.

Leonardo Santos Simão , highlighted upcoming presidential elections in Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, and the adoption of constitutional reforms amid a strained environment in Gambia.

He also commended recent successful elections in Ghana and Senegal, noting the signing of a“Peace Pact” by all presidential candidates in Ghana and the smooth transfer of power following orderly concessions by political rivals.

In Senegal, electoral observer missions highlighted the transparency of the process and the trust placed by political parties in national institutions, he added.

“ These two elections demonstrate progress in democracy in the region ,” Simão said.

Challenges remain

However, several countries in the region – including Ghana and Senegal – continue to face significant economic challenges.

“They will require support to manage rising debt and implement projects that protect livelihoods, otherwise their democratic gains may fail to satisfy the expectations of the populations, in particular among women and the youth ,” Simão warned.

He also urged efforts to prioritise preventive diplomacy and dialogue in the region, while emphasising he remains focused on fostering mutual understanding and encouraging common ground with all stakeholders.

“While the positive outcomes of these engagements are gradual, there are promising signs of increased collaboration on people-centred, pragmatic solutions to the region's security, governance, humanitarian and socio-economic challenges,” he added.

Escalating security threats

Insecurity remains the most urgent concern, with terrorist groups becoming increasingly aggressive and utilising sophisticated weaponry, including drones. Recent attacks in the Central Sahel have claimed many lives, affecting civilians and security personnel alike.

Beyond the Sahel, violent extremism and organized crime have begun to spill into Gulf of Guinea nations, such as Benin and Togo, threatening more regional destabilisation.

The cessation of operations by the G5-Sahel Joint Force and the restructuring of the Accra Initiative, highlight the urgent need to reinvigorate regional security mechanisms, Simão said.

He called for increased support for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), the only functioning security platform in the Lake Chad Basin, which is struggling to counter increasingly well-equipped terrorist groups .

Humanitarian crisis deepens

The humanitarian situation in the region also remains challenging.

Chad, hosting two million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) – including those fleeing the violence in Sudan – is grappling with the dual challenges of displacement and severe flooding.

In Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, escalating violence has displaced millions , while underfunded humanitarian appeals leave many vulnerable.

“I urge partners to contribute to the humanitarian appeal, which remains less than 50 percent funded,” Simão said.

Withdrawal from ECOWAS

He also briefed Council members of the Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last week, where leaders took note of the decision by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the bloc .

While formal withdrawal proceedings are expected to commence in late January 2025, ECOWAS leaders also extended a six-month window for dialogue, in case rapprochement is possible.

