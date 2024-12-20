(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Macy's, (the "Company") (NYSE: M ).

On November 25, 2024, the Company announced that it was delaying the release of its third-quarter 2024 pending its forensic investigation into a single employee's concealment of more than $130 million in expenses over the course of three years and expected to publish full results by December 11, 2024.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Macy's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.



KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Macy's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

