NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into MongoDB, (NasdaqGM: MDB).

On May 30, 2024, the Company released its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results, disclosing significantly reduced growth expectations and cutting fiscal year 2025 growth projections, due to the Company's decision to change its sales incentive structure to reduce enrollment frictions, along with some allegedly unanticipated macro headwinds.



Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether MongoDB's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.



