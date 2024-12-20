Early Reporting Of 2025 Prescription Drug Price Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prescription Drug Price Increases Range from 1.89% to 10.17%

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The beginning of the year is typically the busiest time for price increases in prescription drug products, and several manufacturers have announced their price changes for 2025. Analysis of announced price changes shows increases ranging from approximately 2% to just over 10% for prescription products across different therapeutic categories.Notable increases by therapeutic category and include:Vaccines and Immunological Products:.Sanofi-Pasteur (SNY): TENIVAC (9-9.02%), YF-VAX (9%), IPOL (5%), MENQUADFI (3%), QUADRACEL (3.99-4%).Pfizer/Wyeth (PFE): TRUMENBA (9%), PREVNAR 20 (5%), TICOVAC (5%).MSP Vaccine: VAXELIS (3.94-4%)Cell and Gene Therapies:.Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY): BREYANZI (9%), ABECMA (6%).Y-MABS Therapeutics (YMAB): DANYELZA (7%)Diagnostic Products:.ALK-Abello Inc (ALKB): HISTATROL INTRADERMAL (10.17%), HISTATROL PERCUTANEOUS (10%).Blue Earth Diagnostics: AXUMIN (4.5%), POSLUMA (3%)Gastrointestinal and Other:.Tersera Therapeutics: XERMELO (9.9%).Vistapharm/PAI: DONNATAL (9.9%).QOL Medical: SUCRAID (4.9%), ETHAMOLIN (4.89%)Blood Products and Factors:.Grifols (GRFS): GAMUNEX-C (3%), ALPHANATE (2.99%), ALPHANINE SD (2.96%), PROFILNINE (2.7%).LFB S.A: SEVENFACT (3.91%)Analysis of January 2025 manufacturer price changes reveals that ALK-Abello Inc (ALKB) is implementing the highest increases (10-10.17%) among the reported changes, specifically in their diagnostic antigens category. Several manufacturers, including Tersera Therapeutics and Vistapharm/PAI, have announced 9.9% increases across various therapeutic categories. The majority of manufacturers, including industry leaders like Sanofi-Pasteur (SNY), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), and Pfizer (PFE), are taking increases in the 3-9% range. Large-scale manufacturers of blood products, such as Grifols (GRFS), are generally keeping increases below 3%, while specialty pharmaceutical companies like Urogen Pharma (URGN) have announced the lowest increases at 1.89%.Most notably, the data shows a clear clustering of price increases around the 3-6% range across multiple therapeutic categories, with vaccines, cell therapies, and specialty medications generally seeing increases aligned with this trend. Among publicly traded companies, Organon (OGN) (5.05% for NEXPLANON) and Cooper Surgical (COO) (4.98% for PARAGARD) are generally aligned with this industry trend.Please note that these price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available. Also, the products were derived from all single source, prescription drugs with reported price increases for 2025.Source: AnalySource® as of December 18, 2024 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2024** First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy:About DMD America, Inc.AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc., a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.About First Databank (FDB)First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit .

