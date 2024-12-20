JOSH BERMAN JOINS ASSEMBLY AS EVP, ASSEMBLY LEAD IN NORTH AMERICA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic hire underscores Assembly's commitment to bolstering its leadership team to deliver best-in-class services and results for its clients.



NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading global marketing agency within the

Stagwell (STGW) network, today announced the appointment of Josh Berman as Executive Vice President, Assembly Lead. Earlier this year, Assembly unveiled a new operating structure

with teams organized into 'Assemblies' based on geography and sector. Based in New York, Berman will co-lead Assembly East, focusing on deepening brand relationships, driving innovation, and providing more rigor, expertise, and growth for clients.

Berman brings 15 years of media industry experience to Assembly. Most recently, as Managing Partner and Client Lead at Wavemaker, he led media planning and buying for a major Church & Dwight brand and contributed to global product development initiatives, leveraging data and technology to craft effective marketing solutions. Over his career, Josh has partnered with marquee brands across various industries, including Citi, Campbell's, IKEA, Tiffany & Co., Amgen, Marriott, and AT&T.



Berman's appointment is part of Assembly's ongoing growth efforts, ensuring that the agency remains at the forefront of the industry and continues to meet clients' evolving needs.

"Our clients get the best of both worlds-an agency big enough to lead yet small enough to care-which means each client receives the attention, dedicated leadership, and prioritization the industry and clients are demanding," said Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly. "Josh's extensive experience in media strategy, analytics, client leadership, and innovation, coupled with his ability to fuse media and creative to unlock and accelerate brand performance,

will be instrumental as we continue to elevate and find the change that fuels growth for our clients. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

Berman's role is effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit

assemblyglobal .

