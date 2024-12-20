Last Prisoner Project's Donte West, Innocence Project's Jason Flom Submit List Of Cannabis Prisoners For Biden's Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

If the memo is signed by Biden, individuals imprisoned around the country on non-violent cannabis charges could be granted clemency.

- Donte West, Last Prisoner ProjectWASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Dec. 17, Donte West, Advocacy Associate with the Last Prisoner Project, and Jason Flom, Founding Board Member of the Innocence Project, officially submitted the Last Prisoner Project's list of non-violent cannabis prisoners currently incarcerated at the Department of Justice and a memo detailing cases with considerable consideration for clemency to the White House. West and Flom have the goal of reaching President Biden before the end of his term in January.Many of the individuals on the list were charged with distribution or cultivation of cannabis. Others are serving significant sentences for possession of small amounts of the drug due to habitual offender laws. West and Flom argue that their sentences should be commuted as national policy and public perception around cannabis has changed significantly in recent years compared to when they were sentenced.Cannabis is currently legal in 38 states for medical use and 24 states for recreational use, and West and Flom believe that no American should be serving harsh sentences for offenses that are legal in many parts of the country. Earlier this year, the Justice Department moved to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a less stringent Schedule III drug, and Biden granted clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans on Dec. 12.“I have always said that my work won't be done until every individual serving prison time for marijuana in this country is freed,” West said.“President Biden has an opportunity to make a profound impact during his final hours in office.”West considers these cases to be miscarriages of justice, and the issue hits close to home for him. In 2016, West was arrested in Kansas on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession of a pound of marijuana with intent to distribute. With no criminal record and nothing illegal in his possession, West was sentenced to almost eight years in prison. He worked to fight his charges while imprisoned and was able to get the attention of several lawmakers, including Karen Bass, who now serves as the mayor of Los Angeles. After West filed a habeas corpus motion, it was discovered that key evidence had not been disclosed to the jury. He was exonerated in 2021 after spending three years and eight months in prison.Since his exoneration, West has worked with the Last Prisoner Project to advocate for anyone incarcerated on cannabis charges. West has been able to free several former prisoners, most recently Deshaun Durham from Manhattan, KS. Durham was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for approximately 2.4 pounds of marijuana in 2021. West filed a clemency petition for Durham with the assistance of Barry Grissom, former United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, which was approved by Gov. Laura Kelly in November. West was there to welcome Durham home when he walked out of Hutchinson Correctional Facility on Dec. 6.“I have seen first-hand the positive effects of reducing these harsh and unfair sentences for individuals guilty of non-violent offenses that posed no wider threat to their communities,” West said.“President Biden can grant freedom to dozens of deserving people with a stroke of his pen, and I hope he considers making things right as he finishes his presidency.”As an advocate, West frequently uses his platform to raise public awareness of the impacts of cannabis criminalization. His efforts have included visits to Washington, D.C., where he's met with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other national lawmakers, local initiatives in Kansas and his home state of California, and an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.To learn more about West's mission, visit . To listen to West and Flom's discussion on Flom's podcast Wrongful Conviction, visit .To get in touch with West, please reach out to Amy at ....

Samantha Homcy

Rhythm Communications

+1 470-991-2156

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.