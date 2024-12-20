The Halpern Law Firm Congratulates Brenna Lawler And Sophie Lamb For Passing The Pennsylvania Bar Exam

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halpern Law Firm is proud to announce that two of its newest team members, Brenna Lawler and Sophie Lamb, have successfully passed the Pennsylvania Bar Exam. Both attorneys are now licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and are dedicated to representing of asbestos-related diseases.

Brenna Lawler

Sophie Lamb

Brenna celebrates her success and is eager to begin her legal journey at the Halpern Law Firm as well. She says, "I'm happy to announce I passed the Pennsylvania Bar Exam! I'm thrilled to be starting my career as a young attorney, and even more excited to be working with the most welcoming law firm. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me along this journey!" Brenna majored in political science at Allegheny College.

Sophie expresses her excitement for her career at The Halpern Law Firm, saying, "I'm proud to share that I passed the Pennsylvania Bar Exam with a score allowing me to practice in any UBE jurisdiction. I am excited to start my legal career as a part of the Halpern Law Firm team!" Sophie studied law at Villanova University's Charles Widger School of Law.

Managing attorney David Halpern says, "We are thrilled to welcome Sophie and Brenna to the team. Their hard work and determination are truly commendable, and we are confident that they will make valuable contributions to our clients and our firm."

The Halpern Law Firm represents clients who suffer from asbestos-related diseases. With over 35 years of experience, David Halpern and his dedicated team bring compensation to those affected by asbestos exposure. Read more about Brenna and Sophie on the Halpern Law Firm's website. For more information, call (800) 505-6000 or visit halpernlawyer.

