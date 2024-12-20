PHILADELPHIA250 ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHILADELPHIA250, the organization leading the planning and implementation of Philadelphia's neighborhood-focused celebrations of America's 250th anniversary in 2026, today announced that Danielle

DiLeo Kim has informed the Board of Directors that she will step down from her position as President and Chief Executive Officer to pursue other career opportunities.

DiLeo Kim has been Executive Director, now President and CEO, since 2019, leading the organization through its foundational years and establishing key regional partnerships. Under her leadership, PHILADELPHIA250 developed strategic frameworks for a neighborhood-based approach to the city's Semiquincentennial commemoration and secured crucial stakeholder support at the local, city, state, and national levels. Danielle leaves behind a strong blueprint for the organization to deliver on its 2026 goals. In January 2025, DiLeo Kim will also assume the Presidency of the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

"We are deeply grateful to Danielle for her vision and dedication to positioning PHILADELPHIA250 for success," said Governor Edward G. Rendell, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Her passion, dedication, and leadership have created an exceptional foundation for our organization as we approach this historic milestone. While we will miss her leadership and dedication, we wish her well as she transitions to the next phase of her award-winning career, including her work with the American Institute of Architects."

PHILADELPHIA250 Treasurer Dario Bellot echoed Governor Rendell's support, noting that "Danielle accomplished what she set out to do six years ago - to establish PHILADELPHIA250 as an integral and vital partner to the neighborhoods of Philadelphia as they prepare to have a material role in the Semiquincentennial. Through a financial crisis, a pandemic, and the volatile economic conditions that followed, Danielle's support and passion for the people of Philadelphia never wavered. She leaves a legacy and an organization well-positioned to deliver on those promises and make Philadelphia's participation in America's 250th

equitable, inclusive, and beneficial to every Philadelphian."

The Board of Directors has asked PHILADELPHIA250 Director of Operations Nneka Brown to take on the organization's day-to-day management, effective January 1, 2025. Philadelphia City Officials, including the Mayor's Office, have all expressed their continued support for PHILADELPHIA250 and remain committed to working closely with our organization during this leadership transition and throughout the celebration.

SOURCE PHILADELPHIA250

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED