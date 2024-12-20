THE CORDISH COMPANIES ANNOUNCE FEBRUARY 13, 2025 AS GRAND OPENING DATE FOR THE NEW $270+ MILLION LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tickets On Sale Now for Inaugural Entertainment Lineup at the New Event Center at Live! Featuring Walker Hayes, The Commodores, Matt Mathews and Clint Black

Luxury Live! Hotel Now Accepting Reservations

BOSSIER CITY, La., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cordish Companies today announced the highly anticipated GRAND OPENING of the new $270+ million LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA

will take place on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 (pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board).

Starting today, guests can book reservations at the luxury Live! Hotel online.

Tickets are also on sale now at AXS

for the inaugural lineup of entertainment at the new Event Center at Live! , featuring such headliners as Walker Hayes (February 28), The Commodores (March 7), Matt Mathews (March 8), and Clint Black (March 29).

"We couldn't be more thrilled to announce our grand opening date. We are so ready to go Live! in 2025 and deliver this top-tier gaming and entertainment experience that is unmatched by anything else in the four-state region," said John J. Chaszar, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana . "Live! is truly a one-of-a-kind destination, offering something for everyone-whether you're a sports fan, a foodie, a gaming enthusiast, or just seeking an unforgettable night out, you'll find it all under one roof."

The Event Center at Live! is a multi-use meeting, concert and event venue that will be Shreveport-Bossier's newest home for some of the nation's best touring acts, comedians, and other show-stopping entertainment. Show tickets can be purchased online now at AXS or href="" rel="nofollow" LiveCasinoHote to experience an epic inaugural celebration featuring a lineup fit for an ENCORE! Headliners include:

WALKER HAYES

Friday, February 28, 2025

8:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $64.99

Must be 21+

Grammy-nominated artist Walker Hayes, known for hits like "Fancy Like" and "AA," brings his chart-topping energy to the stage. His latest project, "Sober Thoughts," includes fan favorites like "Same Drunk."

THE COMMODORES

Friday, March 7, 2025

8:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $59.50

Must be 21+

Experience the legendary R&B/funk group behind timeless hits like "Brick House" and "Sail On" as they captivate audiences worldwide on their "Greatest Hits Tour – Live!" Spanning five decades, their music remains timeless.

MATT MATHEWS

Saturday, March 8, 2025

7:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $55.00

Must be 21+

Comedian Matt Mathews blends humor with personal stories, including his life on a farm and career as a boudoir photographer. Known for his viral "Confessions with Matt" series, Matt boasts over 4.8M TikTok followers and sold-out shows nationwide during his debut tour. His "Boujee on a Budget" tour promises a night of unforgettable laughs.

CLINT BLACK

Saturday, March 29, 2025

7:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $60.00

Must be 21+

Country music icon Clint Black has 22 #1 singles and over 20 million records sold. Known for hits like "Killin' Time" and "A Better Man," his storied career includes Grammy wins and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Don't miss this living legend on tour.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be able to put our beautiful new hotel rooms and show tickets on sale now, just in time for the holiday, so our future guests could surprise their loved ones with a night on the town at the hottest new gaming and entertainment destination in the Shreveport-Bossier market," said Joshua Robinson, Vice President of Marketing at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana . "When you give someone the gift of LIVE!, you're giving them the gift of an unforgettable experience at a luxurious, brand new hotel with tickets to top name entertainment, not to mention our delicious dining options and the hottest gaming action in town. It's a complete entertainment experience you won't find anywhere else in the market."

FIRST-CLASS DINING, ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana sets a new standard for gaming, dining, entertainment, hotel and special event accommodations. The property features:



47,000 square feet of state-of-the-art gaming space

More than 1,000 slots and electronic table games

Over 40 live-action table games

Dedicated High Limits Room

Industry-leading Sportsbook

Luxury, 12-story, 549-room Live! Hotel with resort-style pool and fitness center

A 31-site RV park with concrete pads and full hook-ups

30,000 square feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment options

Event Center featuring 25,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to nearly 1,200 guests Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking

The lineup of premier dining and entertainment options will include:



Sports & Social® , the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States, offers guests an immersive sports entertainment atmosphere as the next best game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena. The menu at Sports & Social features an elevated selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch and dinner. The bar's beverage program includes an extensive line-up of brews on tap, creative craft cocktails, specialty drinks including its Signature Crush drinks. The venue features multiple digital media experiences, including a state-of-the-art LED media wall that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Game days at Sports & Social venues feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Sports & Social venues showcase a wide variety of interactive social and nostalgic arcade games throughout the space, as well as live music and special events during the week.

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of "cowboy cool" and big-time entertainment. The venue offers high-energy music, expansive bars, private VIP tables, industry-leading sound & lighting, and a mechanical bull. The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions, including Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members. PBR Cowboy Bars have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore.

Luk Fu® (pronounced "Luck Foo"), a vibrant Asian themed restaurant featuring the traditional flavors of Southeast Asia. Chefs from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and China blend ingredients imported from their native lands with locally grown produce, poultry, seafood and meats to create a menu filled with traditional dishes that span generations, including expertly crafted dim sum to a variety of pho, wok-fried and steamed noodles, sushi and more. Luk Fu presents the fast-paced excitement of a traditional Asian street food market, complemented by a robust cocktail list and sake selection.

The Prime Rib® is renowned for luxurious fine dining and exceptional service in an environment of timeless sophistication. The award-winning menu features a tantalizing array of steaks cooked to perfection, such as the restaurant's signature prime rib, prime cuts of filet mignon, ribeye, porterhouse and NY strip, alongside veal chops, and lamb, jumbo lump crab cakes, Chilean sea bass, ahi tuna, salmon and other seafood specialties. A selection of signature salads, sides and desserts completes the experience. The space will exude comfortable elegance in a modern, refined setting with details of glass, wood, marble and leather. Elegant drapery will create intimate seating areas, while antiqued, smoked mirrors and brass elements elevate the style. A long, stylized bar will converge with the main dining room and two private dining rooms. The Prime Rib® has garnered numerous accolades, including being ranked in the Top 10 for Best Casino Restaurant by USA Today Readers' Choice Awards in both 2022 and 2023. The family-owned restaurant has also consistently been rated #1 by Zagat in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, including at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore-Washington corridor. Ridotto Grand Café , conveniently located adjacent to the hotel lobby, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Influenced by its namesake, "Il Ridotto" of Venice, the first gambling establishment in Europe, the menu will serve Italian specialties with a Venetian flair.

For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com

MEDIA ASSETS (RENDERINGS, PHOTOS, AND VIDEOS) CAN BE FOUND HERE .

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards

for

Excellence

for

public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created.

For

more information, visit



or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible

for

its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.



About Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

On February 13, 2025, the Ark-La-Tex region will welcome a world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination with the opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. Situated along the scenic Red River in Bossier City, and adjacent to Shreveport, the $270+ million facility will be a transformative development bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity to local residents. Featuring the market's first-ever land-side casino, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will span over 47,000-square-feet, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live action table games, a sportsbook, an upscale hotel, resort pool and fitness center; and a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meetings and special events. Award-winning dining and entertainment options, covering 30,000-square-feet of space, will include the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse, The Prime Rib®; Sports & Social, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar, offering high energy music, entertainment and a mechanical bull; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; and Ridotto Grand Café, featuring Italian cuisine with a Venetian flair. Ample, secure parking with an available RV park. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is being developed, owned and managed by LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country, including Texas Live! in nearby Arlington, TX. For information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram @livecasinola.

SOURCE The Cordish Companies



SOURCE The Cordish Companies

