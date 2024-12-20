Playerstv Acquires Cloud Media Center, Integrates Sports-AI Ad Technology To Surpass 1B Monthly Impressions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





PlayersTV , the first athlete and fan-owned media company, today announced the acquisition of Cloud Media Center , an AI-driven sports adtech and media distribution company. This strategic year-end move boosts PlayersTV's reach to a total of 500 million monthly ad impressions, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in athlete-driven lifestyle entertainment while broadening its ability to connect with advertiser and inventory networks.

PlayersTV empowers athletes to control their narratives while giving brands access to engagement opportunities with an expansive global audience. It is known for its groundbreaking athlete-fan ownership model, supported by more than 70 high-profile athlete investors and partners across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB, and a community of more than 2,200 Fan Owners (shareholders in the company). The network features high-profile athletes, including Travis Kelce, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, Chiney Ogwumike, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Natasha Cloud, Kyrie Irving, Ken Griffey, Jr., Vernon Davis, Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Jordan, CJ McCollum, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Alysha Clark, and more.

PlayersTV currently reaches more than 300 million households via OTT and CTV via DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Philo. Its proprietary ad network called Players360 generates an additional 500 million monthly ad impressions. Through the acquisition of Cloud Media Center, PlayersTV now owns technologies responsible for more than 1 billion combined monthly ad impressions.

"This is a transformative moment for PlayersTV and the future of sports media," said Deron Guidrey, co-founder of PlayersTV. "The acquisition of Cloud Media Center catapults us into a new era of innovation, expanding our reach to an astounding 500 million monthly ad impressions. With cutting-edge AI technology now at the core of our operations, we are setting the gold standard for athlete-driven media, revolutionizing how athletes connect with fans and how brands engage with audiences worldwide. This is more than an acquisition, it's a declaration of our vision to lead the global sports media industry."

PlayersTV Co-founder Collin Castellaw added, "This acquisition is a monumental step forward for our organization. By integrating Cloud Media Center's AI-driven tech we're significantly expanding our reach while revolutionizing how athletes and sports content is created, distributed and consumed. This is an exciting time for our company and the future of athlete media and sports media."

Cloud Media Center's innovative platform brings state-of-the-art AI technology to PlayersTV, enabling more precise audience targeting, dynamic content distribution, and scalable adtech. With this acquisition, PlayersTV is poised to deliver highly personalized and impactful content experiences, meeting the growing demand for athlete-centered stories and authentic fan connections.

About PlayersTV

PlayersTV is the first-ever athlete-owned media network and content provider. As the premier athlete lifestyle content destination, PlayersTV empowers athletes to own their stories while engaging fans with authentic and meaningful connections, bridging the worlds of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. PlayersTV's 24/7 channel can be found on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Philo. See more at .

About Cloud Media Center

Cloud Media Center (CMC), based in Ponte Vedra, FL, sells digital advertising inventory through a cloud-based, analytically driven distribution platform that seamlessly connects advertisers with content providers and publishers. The result maximizes collaboration - unleashing next-level ad campaign synergies. CMC's next-gen platform and best-in-class dashboards - built by next-generation premier developers - provide AI-based microtargeting on the frontend, and real-time, easy-to-understand analytics on the back end. Content producers, advertisers, and publishers will have all the tools and data needed to optimize campaigns - and do it with speed and granular accuracy. Visit the CMC website at .

