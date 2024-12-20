Ormsby Park LLC Promotes Cindy Fratarcangeli To Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ormsby Park congratulates Cindy Fratarcangeli for her to Partner. Cindy brings more than 25 years of experience in executive search to her new role. She specializes in recruiting top leadership for Fortune 1000, and private equity backed companies. The firm has been impressed by Cindy's skills in candidate development and client management, as well as her diverse knowledge. This, her candidate reach, and client focus have contributed to Cindy's consistent track record of closing searches quickly and successfully.

Cindy Fratarcangeli, Partner at Ormsby Park LLC

Prior to joining Ormsby Park, Ms. Fratarcangeli ran her own research and recruiting business for more than 10 years. Her earlier career blends experience from SHREK and boutique firms.

About Ormsby Park

Ormsby Park is a national retained executive search firm focused on the Financial Officer Market-CFOs, Treasurers, CAOs, Heads of Tax, IR, FP&A, Financial Services and Financial Operations. They differentiate themselves by nurturing deep, long-term relationships with exceptional financial talent and by a strong belief that a diverse and inclusive workforce will help us all achieve better outcomes.



Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ormsby Park LLC

