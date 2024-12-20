Suzano Explores Clearwater Paper Acquisition As Part Of U.S. Expansion Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic move that could reshape the North American paper industry, Suzano SA, Brazil's pulp powerhouse, is exploring the of Clearwater Paper Corporation.



This potential deal marks Suzano's latest step in its ambitious U.S. expansion plan, following its recent $110 million purchase of two paperboard mills.



Clearwater Paper, a Washington-based struggling with a 31.6% stock decline in 2024, saw its shares surge 19% on news of Suzano's interest.



With a cap of $409 million, Clearwater's acquisition would significantly boost Suzano's presence in the U.S. market. Suzano's interest in Clearwater aligns with the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.



As businesses seek alternatives to plastic, paper-based products are gaining traction. This trend positions both companies to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences.







The potential acquisition comes at a crucial time for Clearwater. After selling its tissue division for $1.06 billion, the company has refocused on paperboard production.



Despite recent losses, Clearwater remains optimistic about its future in this sector. For Suzano , this move could provide access to new customers and markets, while creating operational efficiencies.



It would also reinforce the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the paper industry. Negotiations are ongoing, and no deal is guaranteed.



However, this development highlights Suzano's determination to strengthen its global leadership in the pulp and paper market. The outcome of these talks could have far-reaching implications for the industry's competitive landscape.

