SEALSQ Gallops On Product Development

(MENAFN- Baystreet) SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) shares shot higher early Friday. The Geneva, Switzerland-based company, one which focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced the integration of its latest post-quantum cryptographic chips on WISeSat satellites. This milestone development underscores SEALSQ's commitment to securing satellite communications in an era of emerging quantum computing threats.

This partnership leverages SEALSQ's cutting-edge expertise and WISeSat's innovative satellite IoT connectivity solutions. With the rise of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods are at risk of being compromised. By converting data into light particles and transmitting it through a constellation of satellites, WISeSat and SEALSQ are pioneering a potential solution to mitigate these future vulnerabilities.

SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic chips serve as essential components for securing devices on these satellites, protecting communications between satellites and ground stations from interception. Historically, satellite communications have been particularly vulnerable to cyber threats due to their transmission through open air, making robust cryptographic protections essential for data integrity and security.

The SEALSQ-manufactured chips are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of post-quantum cryptography, ensuring secure data transmission and resilient device performance, even as quantum computing advances.

LAES shares picked up 25 cents, or 12.5%, to $2.26.

