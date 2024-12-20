White Nights Become Asensation On Social Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In the UK, Fyodor Dostoevsky's novella White Nights has recently
gained unexpected popularity, becoming the fourth best-selling book
in the category of translated literature, Azernews
reports.
The 19th-century novel by the iconic Russian writer has been
described as a "phenomenon" by Francis Claverdon, general manager
of the Hatchards Piccadilly bookstore in London.“Over the past
year, we have sold 190 copies of this book,” he said, noting that
the work has captivated a diverse audience.
Since late 2023, White Nights has exploded on BookTok and its
parallel Instagram counterpart Bookstagram, fueling a renewed
interest in Dostoevsky's works among a younger generation. If you
search for the 1848 novella on these platforms, you'll find a
constant stream of reviews, emotional quotes, and aesthetically
arranged snapshots of the book-often paired with coffee cups.
Additionally, playlists inspired by White Nights on Spotify feature
music by composers like Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Dmitry Shostakovich,
further amplifying the romantic and melancholic atmosphere of the
book.
Social media users worldwide have been swept up in the novella's
bittersweet love story, with many expressing their emotional
reactions. "Everyone wants to fall head over heels in love. Then
they read Dostoevsky's White Nights," one tweet reads, summarizing
the sense of longing and heartbreak that the novel evokes. The
poignant tale of love and loneliness resonates deeply with readers,
particularly on social media, where its themes of fleeting romance
and self-discovery find a wide, sympathetic audience.
The story's popularity can also be attributed to its
brevity-White Nights is only about 80 pages long, making it an
easily digestible introduction to Dostoevsky's work. This compact
length, paired with the emotional intensity of the narrative, has
made it an ideal fit for contemporary readers seeking a short yet
powerful literary experience.
The rise of White Nights among younger readers is also part of a
larger trend where classic literature, especially works by Russian
authors like Dostoevsky, is finding new life on digital platforms.
The influence of BookTok and Bookstagram cannot be overstated, as
these platforms have played a pivotal role in driving sales of
literary works that were once considered the domain of academic
circles. In particular, White Nights resonates with themes of
unrequited love and existential yearning, making it especially
popular in the age of digital romance and emotional expression on
social media.
Moreover, the connection between White Nights and classical
music-exemplified by the music of Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich-adds
a layer of cultural depth, as these composers' works have long been
associated with the melancholy and introspection that Dostoevsky so
masterfully explores in the novella.
This newfound appreciation for White Nights reflects not just a
resurgence of interest in Dostoevsky's works but also the power of
social media to breathe new life into timeless literary
masterpieces.
