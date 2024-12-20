The Chetu Foundation Hosts Annual Holiday Food And Toy Drives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit charitable entity of global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, helped make the holidays more festive this year for many disadvantaged men, women, and children in South Florida.



Chetu Team Members in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, with the support of the Chetu Foundation, donated food, toys, books, and money to the company's annual Holiday Food and Toy Drives.



"We are proud that Chetu Team Members support our efforts to make the holiday season more joyful for local individuals and families in need," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. "The Foundation also matched every financial contribution that our employees made dollar-for-dollar, plus we donated money for each food item, toy, and book donated."



Chelsey Calderon, Marketing Specialist at Chetu, said the Foundation's charitable endeavors make her job more meaningful.



“During the holiday season, the Food and Toy Drives reminds us that others are not as fortunate as we are,” Calderon said.“It makes me proud that the Chetu Foundation helps people locally and worldwide.”



The holiday drives support the efforts of Toys for Tots and Feeding South Florida.



Founded by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, in 1947, Toys for Tots has grown into one of the top children's charities in the U.S., distributing millions of toys to children annually.



Feeding South Florida provides food to 706,000 food-insecure men, women, and children living in Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.



Chetu's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts through the Foundation include Disaster Recovery, Education, Health, and Humanitarian Assistance. The Foundation has assisted communities worldwide, including Broward County, where Chetu's headquarters is located, and India, where Chetu has multiple locations and a skill development center.



For more information about The Chetu Foundation, please visit chetufoundation.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



About Chetu Foundation:



Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." For information on the Chetu Foundation, please visit chetufoundation.



