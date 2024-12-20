The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott S. Johnson, MD, CWSP As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member
Date
12/20/2024 3:01:07 PM
WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott S. Johnson, MD, CWSP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine.
Dr. Scott S. Johnson, MD, CWSP, serves as the Medical Director for the Wound Care and Hyperbaric medicine Center at Ascension Via Christi, where he specializes in advanced wound care for patients with challenging conditions. These include diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, particularly for those who have not responded to traditional therapies.
Scott S. Johnson, MD, CWSP
Dr. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Mid-America Nazarene College before obtaining his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kansas, School of Medicine. He completed his residency in anesthesiology and a fellowship in critical care medicine at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. He is board certified in anesthesiology, critical care, and wound care, and is a Certified Wound Specialist Physician with the American Board of Wound Management.
In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Johnson is an active volunteer faculty member and professor of wound care and
hyperbaric medicine at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine. He is affiliated with the American Academy of Wound Care and has made significant contributions to the field of wound healing and hyperbaric therapy.
With a commitment to enhancing wound care services, Dr. Johnson aims to improve education for healthcare professionals in this specialized area. His philosophy centers on providing superior patient care through advanced treatment options.
