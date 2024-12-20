More Than 20 States And Cities Designate December As Osteopathic Medicine Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of nearly 200,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students in the U.S., more than 20 states and cities across the nation are observing December 2024 as Osteopathic Month. This designation recognizes the 150th anniversary of osteopathic medicine, which applies a distinctive philosophy and approach to caring for patients in all areas of medicine, including primary care, surgery and specialty fields.

DOs are fully licensed physicians who are trained to provide comprehensive care with a focus on preventive medicine and whole-person wellness. DOs hold some of the most distinguished positions in medicine today, caring for the U.S. President, overseeing the NASA medical team and leading some of the nation's top-ranked hospitals and health systems. The profession is one of the fastest-growing in health care, making up more than 10% of physicians and 28% of medical students in the U.S.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a congratulatory letter to the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, recognizing the osteopathic profession's tremendous contributions to health care during the past 150 years. "As you celebrate this milestone anniversary, it is my hope that you are filled with pride in all the progress the osteopathic medical community has achieved-from pioneering medical discoveries to improving the health and well-being of Americans across the nation and so much more," the letter states.

To date, more than 20 state and city leaders have issued proclamations declaring December 2024 as Osteopathic Medicine Month, including Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"This remarkable achievement not only honors the rich history of our profession but also highlights the profound role of osteopathic medicine in health care today," said American Osteopathic Association President Teresa A. Hubka, DO, FACOOG (Dist). "Through patient-centered care and a commitment to understanding the root causes of illness, osteopathic physicians are shaping the future of medicine."

About the AOA

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 197,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for osteopathic medical schools. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit .

