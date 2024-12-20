Mountain America Credit Union Boosts Broncolife With First Down Donation Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Credit union pledged donations to support student-athletes for each Boise State first down in 2024

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official credit union of the Boise State Broncos, Mountain America Credit Union continues its support of BroncoLife through the First Down donation program. Through this unique program, the credit union committed a donation to BroncoLife for every first down completed by the BSU team in 2024. This year, those first downs added up to $15,000, which will help BroncoLife continue its mission of empowering student-athletes to reach their full potential both in school and on their future career paths.

“Community service is integral to our core values, and Mountain America is proud to participate in the First Down donation program,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America.“We value the lasting contributions BroncoLife makes to the lives of families and students in the Treasure Valley and beyond.”

During the November 29, 2024, game, Mountain America presented a check for $15,000 to Associate Athletic Director Sara Whiles, Buster Bronco, and fellow Boise State Athletics associates. Since 2019, Mountain America has donated over $90,000 to BroncoLife.

"We are so grateful Mountain America Credit Union continues to recognize and support the BroncoLife program,” Whiles said.“With investments like theirs we can provide opportunities that assist in the development of student-athletes and ultimately prepare them for life after sports.”

