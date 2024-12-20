Celebrating The Holidays At Columbine Health: A Tradition Of Warmth And Joy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Columbine Systems

Adding to the holiday cheer, Columbine Commons Health and Rehab, Columbine Commons Assisted Living, and The Windsor received 145 poinsettias this year through Carrie's Cause. These vibrant added festive color and warmth to the communities.

Residents actively participate in holiday activities such as tree trimming, holiday crafts, and baking sessions.

Columbine Health is dedicated to fostering a festive & inclusive atmosphere, ensuring that residents, staff & families feel the magic of the holidays together.

- Nichole Chase, Activity Director

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is a time for gathering, celebrating, and creating cherished memories. At Columbine Health, the dedication to fostering a festive and inclusive atmosphere ensures that residents, staff, and families feel the magic of the holidays together. Through thoughtful traditions, engaging activities, and a spirit of giving, Columbine makes the season unforgettable for all.

Festive Traditions that Spark Joy

The Wexford is a shining example of how Columbine communities bring the holidays to life. Ciara Oakley, Activity Director, kicks off the holiday festivities with a Christmas tree decorating party filled with music, drinks, and laughter.“The day after Thanksgiving is when the magic begins,” she shares.

From there, the celebrations only grow: residents enjoy a door and entryway decorating contest, scenic drives to view Loveland's dazzling holiday lights, and an outing to the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse for Scrooge the Musical. The holiday cheer culminates with a grand Christmas party featuring live music, Santa's visit, and personalized gifts. Special Christmas Eve meals crafted by the chef add a heartwarming touch.

This year, staff are gifting residents personalized charcuterie boards with homemade jam, a gesture that reflects the community's commitment to making everyone feel special. These thoughtful touches create a sense of home and community for everyone involved.

Creating Comfort and Joy

The festive spirit doesn't stop there. At Centre Avenue Health and Rehab, Lizzy Bringhurst, Activities Director, focuses on creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.“This is their home, and it should feel like home,” Lizzy explains.

Residents are treated to an array of holiday-themed activities that encourage connection and joy. Themed dance parties for Halloween and Christmas get everyone moving, while holiday reminiscing groups allow residents to share cherished memories. Children's choirs and trick-or-treating events bring generations together, and a holiday bazaar along with a resident giving tree add to the festive spirit. Mocktail parties and cooking groups featuring festive treats ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy.

These activities ensure that even those without family nearby feel the joy and excitement of the season, strengthening bonds between residents and staff. The holiday season truly comes alive at Centre Avenue.

Decking the Halls

At New Mercer Commons , Nichole Chase, Activity Director, incorporates Dementia Together's Memory Cafés to engage residents in reminiscing about family traditions.“The Café helps residents feel connected to the traditions they've kept alive for us,” she shares.



Other holiday highlights at New Mercer Commons include facility-wide decorating, gingerbread cookie baking, and creating keepsake ornaments. Handmade holiday cards and“Doornaments” bring personal touches to the celebrations, while Holiday Happy Hours, BYO Hot Cocoa Bars, classic Christmas movies, and caroling add to the festive atmosphere.

Nichole emphasizes the importance of these activities:“It's about sharing memories, creating togetherness, and spreading holiday cheer.” The creative and engaging programs ensure that every resident feels the magic of the season.

A Season of Togetherness

At The Worthington , Denise Kidd, Activity Director, shares how the holiday season is made special for residents through a variety of activities that include music, food, and fun. Denise's favorite tradition is the annual Christmas decorating party, where residents and staff gather together to "deck the halls" and create a festive atmosphere.“The Christmas decorations help lift everyone's spirits,” she says.

The Worthington's residents enjoy a special Christmas buffet, a festive Christmas party, and a boutique where they can find meaningful gifts. A highlight is the thoughtful Christmas gifts given to each resident, ensuring they feel cherished. Denise adds,“We work hard as a team to make sure that every resident enjoys a wonderful holiday experience. It's the staff's dedication that makes the season feel so special.”

As Andrew Baker, Administrator at The Worthington, shares,“Our goal is to make the holidays feel like home.” Residents actively participate in activities such as tree trimming, holiday crafts, and baking sessions. These events not only bring joy but also foster a sense of belonging and community. The Worthington also partners with local charities for events like the Toys for Tots drive, showing a strong commitment to giving back during this season of compassion.

The Lemay Avenue Health and Rehab Giving Tree

In the spirit of giving, the Giving Tree at Lemay Avenue Health and Rehab inspires staff and leadership to donate gifts for Columbine employees. This annual tradition fosters a culture of gratitude and generosity, reminding everyone of the true meaning of the season.

Compassionate Connections

Rebecca McFee, Columbine Health Chaplain, views the holidays as an opportunity to spread joy and foster connection. Quoting Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, she says,“Joy lives in the moment. It says, celebrate, sing, join the dance.” Columbine's chaplaincy program ensures that every resident feels supported, especially during what can be an emotional time of year.

This focus on emotional and spiritual well-being helps make the holiday season meaningful for all, offering a sense of peace and belonging.

Brightening the Season with Carrie's Cause

Adding to the holiday cheer, Columbine Commons Health and Rehab, Columbine Commons Assisted Living, and The Windsor received 145 poinsettias this year through Carrie's Cause. These vibrant plants added festive color and warmth to the communities, uplifting spirits and bringing smiles to residents, staff, and families.

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort by Carrie's Cause, which spreads holiday cheer to nearly 3,000 nursing home residents each year. The generosity and thoughtfulness behind these donations embody the spirit of giving that defines the season.

Staff Celebrations: Honoring Dedication

The holidays aren't just about residents-staff celebrations play a big role in Columbine's communities. Ciara at The Wexford hosts a lively staff party with music, games, and gifts, while Nichole at New Mercer Commons organizes white elephant parties and festive potlucks. These gatherings honor the hard work of Columbine's team and strengthen the sense of family among staff.

Experience the Joy

At Columbine Health, the holidays are a time to bring joy, create memories, and celebrate togetherness. Discover how we make every moment feel like home by calling 970-482-0198 to schedule a tour at one of our vibrant communities.

Andrea Walker

Columbine Health Systems

+1 970-449-5541

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.