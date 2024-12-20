Local Law 97, A Call To Action For NYC Restaurants And Commercial Kitchens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For restaurant owners and operators, Local Law 97 is a piece of legislation that could seriously impact commercial kitchen operations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Done Right Hood & Fire Safety, a leader in commercial kitchen ventilation solutions, is stepping up to support restaurants and commercial kitchens across New York City in light of the sweeping changes brought by Local Law 97 (LL97).

This legislation, part of NYC's Climate Mobilization Act, mandates significant reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for large buildings, including those housing energy-intensive commercial kitchens. Non-compliance with the law can result in financial penalties, calculated at $268 per metric ton of CO2 equivalent emissions above allowable limits, placing an added burden on restaurant operators and building owners.

Challenges for the Food Service Industry

“Restaurants and commercial kitchens are particularly at risk under Local Law 97 due to their high energy consumption and outdated ventilation systems,” said Jacob Chechkov of Done Right Hood & Fire Safety.“This law isn't just about compliance and avoiding fines; it's about transforming operations to be more sustainable and efficient.”

Ventilation systems, especially older models, are among the largest energy consumers in a commercial kitchen. Traditional exhaust systems often operate continuously at full capacity, leading to inefficiencies, higher utility costs, and increased emissions. By modernizing these systems and implementing solutions like demand-controlled ventilation (DCV), energy consumption can be significantly reduced-sometimes by as much as 50%.

Proactive Steps Toward Compliance

Restaurant owners and building managers are encouraged to take a proactive approach to compliance with LL97. Key measures include:

.Conducting energy audits to identify inefficiencies and prioritize upgrades.

.Installing energy-efficient ventilation systems, such as DCV, to reduce emissions.

.Ensuring regular maintenance and cleaning of hoods and exhaust systems to maintain optimal performance and safety.

.Exploring resources like the NYC Accelerator for technical assistance and financial incentives.

A Broader Sustainability Opportunity

While compliance with LL97 may seem daunting, it also represents an opportunity for the food service industry to lead in sustainability efforts. By adopting energy-efficient practices and upgrading outdated systems, restaurants can not only meet regulatory requirements but also position themselves as environmentally responsible businesses, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and stakeholders.

Local Law 97 Implications for Restaurants

Local Law 97 applies to most buildings in New York City exceeding 25,000 gross square feet. The law's compliance periods, beginning in 2024, set progressively stricter emissions limits, with annual reporting requirements to the NYC Department of Buildings. Failure to comply can result in significant fines and increased regulatory scrutiny.

For more information about Local Law 97 and strategies for compliance, read Done Right Hood & Fire Safety's detailed article at .

About Done Right Hood & Fire Safety

With over a decade of experience, Done Right Hood & Fire Safety provides comprehensive hood cleaning , restaurant hood installation and fire safety solutions for restaurants and commercial kitchens across New York, New Jersey, and Florida. From custom fabrication and installation to cleaning and maintenance, Done Right ensures quality, compliance, and peace of mind for its clients.

