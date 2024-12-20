Health In Tech, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STUART, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc., an Insurtech company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced the pricing of its initial of 2,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, Health In Tech has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Capital Market on December 23, 2024, under the ticker symbol "HIT". The offering is expected to close on December 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager of this offering.

Health In Tech intends to use the net proceeds from the offering towards system enhancements, the expansion of service offerings, expansion of sales and distribution channels, talent development and retention, working capital and other general corporate purpose.



A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-281853) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on December 19, 2024. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained when available, by contacting American Trust Investment Services, Inc., 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60606, or via E-Mail at [email protected] .



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. ("HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology. We offer a dynamic marketplace designed to create customized healthcare plan solutions while streamlining processes through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By eliminating friction and complexities, HIT enhances value propositions for employers and optimizes underwriting, sales, and service workflows for Managing General Underwriters (MGUs), insurance carriers, licensed brokers, and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). Learn more at healthintech .

Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Health In Tech

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech

