عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

USDCHF Wave Analysis 20 December 2024


12/20/2024 2:12:15 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– USDCHF reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8860

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the strong resistance zone located between the round resistance level 0.90000 (which has been reversing the pair from the idle of last year) and the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

The resistance level 0.90000 was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the weekly downtrend from the end of 2022.

Given the strong multiyear downtrend and the overbought weekly Stochastic, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8860.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN20122024000156011031ID1109017653


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search