ENCAVIS acquires two wind farms already under with a total capacity of 36 MW from Enertrag SE and continues to systematically expand its wind portfolio in Germany

ENCAVIS acquires two wind farms already under construction with a total capacity of 36 MW from Enertrag SE and continues to systematically expand its wind farm portfolio in Germany



Hamburg, 20 December 2024 – The wind and solar park operator Encavis AG has acquired two wind farms under construction in Bonnhagen (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and Roitzsch (Saxony-Anhalt) from ENERTRAG SE. ENERTRAG is also responsible for the construction and operational management of the wind farms.



The Bonnhagen wind farm (24 MW) is located 30 kilometers west of Wismar and has been under construction since July 2024. Grid connection is planned for September 2025. The Roitzsch wind farm (12 MW) is located 40 kilometers northwest of Leipzig and has been under construction since April 2024. It is expected to be connected to the grid as early as March 2025.



'Following the recently acquired Dannhausen (Sowitec) and Everswinkel (UKA) wind farms, we are now adding Bonnhagen and Roitzsch. Our wind farm portfolio in Germany is growing continuously, now totaling around 376 MW,' says Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG.



Dr. Gunar Hering, CEO of ENERTRAG, says: 'In Encavis, we have found an experienced partner for the Bonnhagen and Roitzsch wind projects who shares our vision of a sustainable and secure energy supply. Encavis' long-term focus and operating experience perfectly complement ENERTRAG's values and goals in order to jointly drive forward the energy transition.'



The purchase of electricity from both wind farms is secured by an EEG feed-in tariff with a term of 20 years.



Details on Bonnhagen: The four Vestas V162 wind turbines, each with a generation capacity of 6 MW will generate a total of around 77 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year after completion.



Details on Roitzsch: Two Vestas V150 wind turbines, each with a generation capacity of 6 MW. Once completed, the wind farm will supply a total of around 34 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year.





About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.7 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.4 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has more than 1.3 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 900 MW are own assets.



Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.



ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their“AA” level and ISS ESG with their“Prime” label (A-), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with its Climate Score“B” and Sustainalytics with its“low risk” ESG risk rating.







Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Dr. Oliver Prüfer

Press Officer & Manager Public Relations

Tel.: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 133

E-Mail: ...





About ENERTRAG:

At ENERTRAG, we've been driving forward the energy transition for the past 25years and more. More than 1,100 employees design, build and operate integrated power plants supplied by wind turbines and solar installations. These provide electricity, heat and green hydrogen – completely replacing fossil fuel power plants.



With our own plants, we generate around 2,000gigawatt hours of electricity from the wind and sun every year and have been producing green hydrogen since 2011. Based on this, we're developing energy projects with a capacity of over 30gigawatts in nine countries on four continents.



ENERTRAG is committed to the energy transition at regional, national and international level – protecting our planet for current and future generations.







Contact: ENERTRAG SE

Michael Rassinger

Press Officer

Tel.: +49 16096261279

E-Mail: ...



