Rockbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Completes Centrogold Acquisition, Strengthens Board With New Appointment

has finalized its Acquisition of tenements in Brazil's Gurupi Gold Belt from BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), including the CentroGold Project, which hosts 2.3 million ounces of JORC-compliant gold resources across ~1,900 square kilometers. The agreement includes a 1.0% NSR royalty on the first 1 million ounces of gold and 1.5% thereafter. G Mining plans to update the project to NI 43-101 standards in Q1 2025. Additionally, Vincent Benoit, Managing Partner and CIO of La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP, has joined G Mining's Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of corporate finance and mining expertise.
About G Mining Ventures Corp.
G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.
