Rockbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Completes Centrogold Acquisition, Strengthens Board With New Appointment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) G Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF)

has finalized its of tenements in Brazil's Gurupi Belt from BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), including the CentroGold Project, which hosts 2.3 million ounces of JORC-compliant resources across ~1,900 square kilometers. The agreement includes a 1.0% NSR royalty on the first 1 million ounces of gold and 1.5% thereafter. G Mining plans to update the project to NI 43-101 standards in Q1 2025. Additionally, Vincent Benoit, Managing Partner and CIO of La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP, has joined G Mining's Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of corporate finance and mining expertise.

To view the full press release, visit

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GMINF are available in the company's newsroom at



About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks

(“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by

IBN