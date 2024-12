Investornewsbreaks EF Hutton Provided 'Buy' Rating, $9.00 Price Target In Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE: KAPA) Recent Research Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative oncology therapeutics, was featured in an EF Hutton report that initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $9.00 per share. EF Hutton, which recently rebranded to D. Boral Capital LLC, is an dedicated to providing exceptional strategic advice and financing solutions to middle and emerging growth companies around the globe.

The 25+ page report provides an in-depth analysis of Kairos Pharma's focus on advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in oncology. D. Boral Capital highlights diversification of the company's seven-drug portfolio that includes antibodies and small molecules and its focus to develop a new class of novel drugs aimed at treating various cancers. Kairos Pharma's valuation was solely based on its ENV105 drug candidate, now being evaluated in a larger sponsored phase 2 trial in prostate cancer, and the valuation is expected to rise if the current trial reproduces earlier results.

To view the full report, visit:

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Its lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at KairosPharma .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KAPA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN