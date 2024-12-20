Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Gaza Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli military strikes across the enclave had killed a total of 15 people on Friday.

An killed at least eight Palestinians in an apartment in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza strip on Friday, medics said.

Gaza on Friday said 45,206 palestinians killed and 107,512 in Israel's military offensive on gaza since oct.7, 2023.

Mediated ceasefire efforts have yet to secure a deal between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas after more than a year of conflict in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, sources close to the discussions, told Reuters that the Arab mediators, Qatar and Egypt, had been able to hammer out some differences but some sticking points remained unresolved and needed more discussion.



