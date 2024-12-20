ECONSE CELEBRATES THREE YEARS OF HELPING ATLANTICANN MEDICAL INC. MANAGE THEIR GREENHOUSE WASTEWATER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This industry-leading cultivator brought in Econse Water Technologies

to ensure that they met local wastewater regulations, and to prepare them for future growth.

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of Nova Scotia, Canada, AtlantiCann Medical Inc. (AMI) features a 75,000-square-foot facility purpose-built to meet the most rigorous quality and control standards. Three years ago, the municipality voiced concerns about the phosphorous load in the facility's wastewater, threatening to shut down the operation if the situation wasn't corrected. AMI reached out to Econse to help them with nutrient management and allow their indoor growing facility to continue operating within strict municipality regulations.

Econse feels strongly about protecting our precious water resources and was ready to answer the call. Excess phosphorous entering our waterways creates harmful algae blooms that threaten our delicate ecology, clean water availability, and wildlife. Econse delivered a compact, easy-to-use system that was installed quickly with minimal interruptions or changes to operations. All on

AMI's budget. The system effectively treats AMI's wastewater, bringing the load to acceptable limits for the municipality.

The system has been operating for three years, and during that time Econse has



Treated 3 Million Gallons of Water for Discharge Removed 2,000 to 2,500 Kilograms of Phosphorous

"High-density growth and operating at full capacity mean there's a higher concentration of phosphates in our wastewater," says Anthony Giardino, Director of Operations AMI. "The levels of phosphorous, fertilizer, and other contaminants aren't a challenge for the Econse system. It has allowed us to focus on production and innovation instead of worrying about our wastewater."

Additionally, the system is scalable, enabling AMI to continue with their growth plans without fear of their wastewater once again exceeding municipal limits. With Econse, they can

increase production without increasing their impact on the environment.

"Our technology doesn't just work for Closed Environment Agriculture and greenhouses like AMI," says Derek Davy, CEO Econse Water Technologies. "We have systems that enable rural greenhouses to treat wastewater to levels acceptable for direct release. As food supply needs increase, so does our need for greenhouse growing. We're excited to help this industry flourish in a way that doesn't harm our critical water resources."

ABOUT ECONSE WATER TECHNOLOGIES

Econse Water Technologies leads the charge in redefining water treatment solutions to combat pollution and confront climate change head-on. Their proven technologies have empowered businesses and communities across Canada and the US, enabling environmental compliance while fostering economic growth with compact, on-site solutions.

Recently, Econse introduced OZOCAV, a new biosecurity tool in the fight against emerging pandemics.

For any follow-up questions or more details, please contact:

Derek Davy at [email protected]

SOURCE Econse Water Technologies

