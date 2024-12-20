CACI Claims Spot On The Forbes America's Most Trusted Companies 2025 List

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., December 20, 2024 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been named to the inaugural Forbes 2025 list of America's Most Trusted Companies .

“This recognition reflects CACI's enduring commitment to the character, integrity, and ethics we established more than six decades ago at our company's founding – a commitment that is timeless and has long earned us the public's trust,” said John Mengucci , CACI President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our good name is synonymous with confidence and dedication. And our incredibly talented employees work tirelessly to deliver high-value, innovative technology and expertise with a focus on superior execution to ensure the preservation of national security.”

More than 2,000 companies were considered for this award, but only the top 300 earned the designation of America's Most Trusted Companies. Companies are measured on numerous factors across four domains: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust, and media sentiment. Data was compiled from hundreds of thousands of customers and each company was compared overall and against others in their sector.

CACI has been recognized by Forbes multiple times in the past year, also being named to the lists for America's Dream Employers , America's Best Employers for Engineers , America's Best Companies , Best Employers for Veterans , Best Employers for Women , Best Employers for New Grads , and America's Best Large Employers .

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security.

