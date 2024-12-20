PNC Markets Give Back To Neighbors In Need

(MENAFN- 3BL) ​In a season filled with holiday traditions, many PNC markets celebrate the tradition of giving back to those in need in their local communities.

A warm tradition in Central Illinois​​

The Central Illinois volunteerism market, led by Jenna Wiesner and Dustin Wikoff in the Regional President's office, has been teaming up with Operation Warm since 2019 to ensure local children have what they need for winter. This year, PNC distributed 1,630 new winter coats worth $40,000 to early education centers in Springfield, Decatur, Rantoul, East Peoria, Peoria and Bloomington. To date, PNC has provided over 5,500 coats to children in Central Illinois.

A fuzzy fashion drive in Jacksonville​​

North Florida teamed up with the Early Learning Coalition of Duval to provide Thanksgiving baskets and winter items like socks, slippers, hats, gloves and even stuffed animals to help families at The Weldon housing community stay warm.

Branches competed to collect the most donated items, with the winning branch earning a free employee breakfast. The Fort Caroline branch, managed by Melissa Larsuel , won and earned a grant for the organization by volunteering and donating for the drive. The team's grant amount was doubled thanks to a Double the Impact challenge celebrating volunteer efforts during the 20th anniversary year of PNC Grow Up Great, the company's signature philanthropic program focused on early childhood education. Finally, a team of PNC volunteers distributed the items at a family fun day that included games and nutrition education.

Stocking Minnesota teachers for success​

The Minnesota market gave back to pre-K teachers who are making a difference for our youngest learners through the Kids In Need Foundation. Teachers pay nothing to shop at KINF's Resource Center in Roseville, Minnesota, to get the supplies they need to support their students. PNC volunteers took over the Resource Center for a day, helping teachers stock up on supplies to transform their classrooms and create environments where every child has the chance to thrive.

Inspiring innovative futures in Central PA​​

Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of PNC volunteers, including PNC Regional President Jim Hoehn , joined United Way of the Capital Region in chaperoning low-and-moderate income elementary school students on a fun-filled trip to the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts. The Center features the PNC Innovation Zone, a state-of-the-art space that engages youths in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through purposeful gaming and innovative programming like afterschool programs and Girls Who Code.​

Building Brighter Futures in Northwest PA​​

For the 16th year, the Northwest Pennsylvania market distributed coats to more than 1,300 children across five counties through a PNC Grow Up Great grant and Operation Warm. The PNC team, including Regional President Jim Stevenson , spent a morning at Century Child Development Center helping students pick out their new coats – and shooting a few hoops as well.

The market also served as presenting sponsor for the Festival of Trees, an annual fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and its Talent Attraction Program, which provides tuition assistance to students earning a degree in healthcare. Client and Community Relations Specialist Michelle Schrimper decorated the PNC tree, this year themed around Building Brighter Futures in recognition of PNC Grow Up Great's 20th anniversary.

Finally, Northwest PA sponsored 10 Lincoln Elementary students and their families through a PNC Giving Tree. These Erie families will have a brighter holiday season as employees purchased clothes, toys and books. In all, 50 students will be receiving gifts through the Holiday Support Program and the United Way Community School Bank Coalition.

Giving the Gift of Joy in Toledo​​​

Each year, the PNC Toledo team comes together to celebrate the holidays by donating new, unwrapped gifts to foster children in Lucas County Children Services through WTOL-TV's Gift of Joy sponsored by PNC.

Through this longtime partnership with the local news station, Bill McDonnell , PNC regional president for Toledo and Northwest Ohio, helps to promote the program through news spots, commercials, and a live interview on the event day.

For the celebration, PNC rents a trolley and loads it with toys, and employee volunteers deliver the gifts to the news station. Afterward, everyone gathers at the office to celebrate with a warm holiday luncheon. It's one of PNC Toledo's favorite days of the year – and results in thousands of toys to brighten the holidays for more than 2,000 children in the foster care system.​