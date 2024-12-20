Meeting Between Syria's New Leader, US Diplomats 'Positive'
Date
12/20/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Damascus: A delegation of US diplomats visiting Syria had a "positive" meeting on Friday with the country's new ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a Syrian official told AFP.
"The meeting took place, and it was positive. And the results will be positive, God willing," the official said on condition of anonymity.
MENAFN20122024000063011010ID1109017520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.