Meeting Between Syria's New Leader, US Diplomats 'Positive'

12/20/2024 2:00:20 PM

Damascus: A delegation of US diplomats visiting Syria had a "positive" meeting on Friday with the country's new ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a Syrian official told AFP.

"The meeting took place, and it was positive. And the results will be positive, God willing," the official said on condition of anonymity.

