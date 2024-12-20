PBF Energy To Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF (NYSE:PBF ) announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter 2024 on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The company will host a call and webcast regarding results and other business matters on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed on PBF Energy's website, . The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 579-2543 or (785) 424-1789, Conference ID: PBF4Q24.

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available on the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF ) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.

