Firan Technology Group Corporation Completes Acquisition Of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

The Transaction was approved at a special meeting held by holders of FLYHT Shares (“FLYHT Shareholders”) on December 16, 2024 by approximately 97.9% of the votes cast by FLYHT Shareholders. Final approval for the Transaction was obtained from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta on December 18, 2024.

Under the terms of the Transaction, FLYHT Shareholders were able to elect to receive, in exchange for each FLYHT Share held, (i) CAD$0.1103 in cash and 0.0333 of a common share of FTG (each whole such share, an“FTG Share”), (ii) CAD$0.3379 in cash (the“All-Cash Consideration”) or (iii) 0.0495 FTG Shares (the“All-Share Consideration”), subject to pro-ration (collectively, the“Consideration”). The Consideration is subject to a total maximum cash consideration of CAD$4.3 million and a total maximum share consideration of 1.3 million FTG Shares.

As a result of the elections made by FLYHT Shareholders, all FLYHT Shareholders who made an election will receive the following pro-ration:



FLYHT Shareholders who elected to receive the All-Cash Consideration will receive approximately CAD$0.3379 in cash and nil FTG Shares per FLYHT Share; FLYHT Shareholders who elected to receive the All-Share Consideration will receive approximately CAD$0.0588 in cash and 0.0409 FTG Shares per FLYHT Share.

As a result of Transaction, the FLYHT Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and FTG will apply to the relevant securities commissions for FLYHT to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG stated,“We are thrilled to have successfully completed the acquisition of FLYHT and we are confident that FLYHT will be an important part of FTG's future. As we had previously announced, FLYHT increases our presence in the commercial aerospace aftermarket, and FLYHT's SATCOM product increases our presence on Airbus aircraft, via a licensing arrangement and both of these are strategic priorities for FTG. Going forward we see a path to ramping up sales of FLYHT's product lines and insourcing manufacturing of their product to other FTG sites. We have lots to do, but with the teams at FLYHT and FTG I know we can achieve our goals and create value for our shareholders.”



Immediately prior to the effective date of the Transaction, FTG and its subsidiaries did not own any FLYHT Shares. Under the terms of the arrangement, FTG acquired 38,997,650 FLYHT Shares, being all of the issued and outstanding FLYHT Shares. The aggregate consideration to be paid for the FLYHT Shares is approximately CAD$4.3 million and 1.3 million FTG Shares. The closing trading price of an FTG Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 19, 2024, the date immediately prior to the effective date of the Transaction, was CAD$7.28.

