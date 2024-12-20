The American Express® Offers Unforgettable Fan Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Club "Alcatraz" a fan favorite venue

Prime views of golfers

Premium food and beverage options

Elevated fan experience

2025 to Feature Show-Stopping Live and Family Friendly Activities

- tournament Executive Director Pat McCabeLA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Express® PGA TOUR Golf Tournament promises an elevated fan experience with exciting activations, premium food and beverage options, and unique entertainment offerings designed to complement the thrill of world-class golf. The American Express® returns January 16th-19th, 2025 at PGA WEST's Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club.“Our tournament is about more than just golf - it's an unforgettable experience for everyone," said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express®.“Even if you're not a huge golf fan, there's so much to enjoy, from interactive fan zones and live entertainment to delicious food and family-friendly activities. It's the perfect place to have fun and make memories.”With its history steeped in a deep sense of community, The American Express® is a proud all-ages event. Children 15 and under can access the tournament grounds free with paid adult admission (excluding hospitality areas). With a grounds pass to the tournament, fans gain access to all on-course activations and general admission to The American Express® Concert Series. GRAMMY Award winners Little Big Town will perform on Friday, January 17, while Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees JOURNEY will headline on Saturday, January 18. The concerts will be held on the PGA WEST driving range after play concludes.Other highlights include:The Turn:Situated between the Stadium Course's 1st tee and 9th green, The Turn is a must-visit fan zone featuring:●Elevated viewing areas of multiple holes●A large LED screen broadcasting live tournament action●Photo opportunities●Exclusive giveaways●Culinary delights and signature cocktails* from local Coachella Valley restaurants such as TKB Bakery & Deli and Sumo Dog.Fan Deck:Perched along the 18th fairway, this open-air venue provides prime views of golfers finishing their rounds, and will offer an intimate yet dynamic spectator experience.Michelob ULTRA Beers Fore Birdies:Located at the Stadium Course's iconic par-3 No. 17, nicknamed“Alcatraz,” this fan-favorite venue rewards attendees (21+) with discounted beers* whenever a pro scores a birdie on the hole.Bushmills Irish Whiskey Lounge:Set between the 9th green and 10th tee, this lounge invites fans to enjoy products from the world's oldest whiskey distillery while cheering on players starting, finishing, or making the turn in their rounds.Corona Premier Par-Tee Lounge:Overlooking the 1st tee and driving range, this casual lounge offers a perfect spot to grab a refreshing Corona beverage and watch players begin their rounds or transition through the course.18th Tee Terrace presented by ExamWorks:This scenic viewing area provides an up-close perspective as golfers take their final tee shots on the Championship course's 18th hole.New Merchandise Tent:Situated on the 10th green of the Stadium course and adjacent to the main entrance, the 4,000 square foot climate-controlled space serves as the hub for tournament merchandise. The area will feature co-branded merch from Amex and Malbon Golf, as well as official tournament gear from other top brands.Patriots Outpost presented by SoFi:The American Express® is honored to offer complimentary tickets to Active Duty, Reserve, Retired, and Veteran military members, as well as first responders. Along with access to all public fan venues, the ticket also comes with exclusive access to the Patriots Outpost, and tickets to the concerts on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th. Tickets can be obtained through GOVX.*Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.Tickets to The American Express® are now on sale at , where American Express® Card Members receive a 20% discount on ticket purchases (terms apply). All tickets are digital via AXS. Follow The American Express® on Facebook ( ), X (@TheAmexGolf) and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf).***ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS®Founded in 1960, The American Express® Golf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST's Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap - the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Express® on Facebook ( ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress and connect with us on facebook/americanexpress, instagram/americanexpress, linkedin/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.About PGA TOURBy showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon's Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.###

Michael Felci

Cord Media

+1 760-834-8599

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.