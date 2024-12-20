Dr. Kingsley R. Chin: Federal Judge Dismisses Money Laundering Charges In His Former Role As CEO Of Spinefrontier Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Massachusetts judge has dismissed the money laundering charges brought against Dr. Kingsley R. Chin in his former capacity as CEO of SpineFrontier Inc.



BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal judge has dismissed the money laundering charges brought against Dr. Kingsley R. Chin in his former capacity as CEO of SpineFrontier Inc. This decision follows the settlement of a related DOJ civil case ( Court Docket ), in which Dr. Chin and SpineFrontier Inc. have complied with timely scheduled payments so far that were required over a five-year contingency period.

Kingsley R Chin MD MBA collaborating and teaching physicians about his inventions

Dr. Chin and his legal team successfully filed motions to dismiss the charges, which stemmed from consulting fees paid to spine surgeon key opinion leaders from 2012. Importantly, all surgeon payments were disclosed annually to CMS as per the Physician Payment Sunshine Act, dispelling any charges of the conspiracy to commit money laundering. ( Court Docket Link )

Dr. Chin has chosen not to comment on this dismissal, stating that his focus remains steadfast on his mission to drive innovation in spine surgery through his 4P's philosophy: purpose, to produce patented products for patients worldwide. As a pioneering leader in LESS (Less Exposure Spine Surgery) technologies, Dr. Chin is committed to advancing outpatient spine surgery at ambulatory surgery centers globally. Under his leadership, the vision is to deliver 10x advancements in spine innovation, transforming patient outcomes and setting new standards in the field backed by clinical evidence and publications.

"The pressures of lawsuits are heavy," Dr. Chin stated, "but pressure stimulates change and perseverance."

This press release is intended to inform stakeholders of the dismissal and to reaffirm Dr. Chin's unwavering dedication to advancing the field of spine surgery.

About SpineFrontier Inc. SpineFrontier Inc. was founded in 2006 by Dr. Kingsley R. Chin to bring together spine surgeons and engineers who developed innovative, patient-focused technologies tailored for outpatient spine surgery. The company was dedicated to transforming care by creating solutions that enhanced patient outcomes and streamlined surgical procedures, making spine surgery less complex and more accessible.

SOURCE SpineFrontier

