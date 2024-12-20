Stay Ahead In Ophthalmology: Strategic Market Insights For Myopia Assessment & Forecasting | Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A case study on how a leading company turned to DelveInsight for long-term assessment and forecast support in the myopia market. DelveInsight provided accurate data on the target myopia patient population, enabling the client to effectively tailor their strategies and interventions to address specific needs and demographics, ensuring a competitive edge in the domain.

A case study on how a leading company turned to DelveInsight for long-term market assessment and forecast support in the myopia market. DelveInsight provided accurate data on the target myopia patient population, enabling the client to effectively tailor their strategies and interventions to address specific needs and demographics, ensuring a competitive edge in the domain.

DelveInsight, a leader in healthcare competitive intelligence and consulting company, released a success study on Competitive Intelligence in the Myopia Market . A client approached DelveInsight to conduct an epidemiological study of myopia in children across Asian markets. The client sought to understand the prevalence and severity of myopia in children, including age-specific incidence rates and severity levels, to identify the target patient population accurately.

Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, is a refractive error of the eye where distant objects appear blurry while close objects can be seen clearly. In 2023 , the prevalent cases in the US were 2.5 million , as per DelveInsight's assessment in the latest published Myopia Epidem and Market Forecast Report . A study conducted in Japan highlighted alarming rates of myopia among schoolchildren, with 76.5% of elementary school students and 94.9% of junior high school students affected. Furthermore, high myopia prevalence was recorded at 4% in elementary school students and 11.3% in junior high school students. These trends emphasize the growing patient burden, underscoring the need for effective prevention and management strategies to address the escalating myopia epidemic.

Approved products for myopia treatment include MiSight® 1-Day Soft Contact Lenses , ACUVUE® AbilitiTM Overnight Therapeutic Lenses , SightGlass Vision's Diffusion Optics Technology (DOT) Spectacle Lenses , and Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna) . The clinical trial pipeline for myopia treatments is highly promising, with several mid-to-late-stage advancements underway. Notable examples include EssilorLuxottica's Stellest lenses , Cloudbreak Pharma's CBT-009 , Sydnexis' SYD-101 , and Kubota's wearable device for myopia control . These innovations hold significant potential to reshape the market and revolutionize myopia management, offering renewed hope for effective treatment solutions in the field.

Leading companies such as Essilor Group, Sydnexis , Sunhawk Vision Biotech, Vyluma, Eyenovia, Cloudbreak Therapeutics, Stuart Therapeutics, and others are at the forefront of advancing myopia treatments. Ongoing research offers renewed hope for better management and potential breakthroughs in the field.

DelveInsight provided a comprehensive analysis, enabling the client to gain strategic insights into the competitive landscape and market dynamics. By understanding these factors, the client made informed decisions regarding market entry, differentiation, and resource allocation, potentially leading to increased market share and revenue growth in the myopia space.

Let's discuss the problem statement the client faced and how DelveInsight's methodology provided a tailored solution. By leveraging a structured approach, DelveInsight addressed the client's challenges effectively, offering actionable insights to navigate the myopia market successfully.

Problem Statement of the Client in the Myopia Market

Our client engaged us to conduct a detailed study of myopia in children across the APAC region, with the following objectives:



Analyze current and emerging treatment patterns for myopia.

Assess prevalence and distribution by gender (male and female).

Understand age-wise segmentation of myopia prevalence.

Analyze and forecast the patient population by country.

Categorize the population based on the severity of myopia.

Gather insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on prescribed treatments.

Examine factors influencing treatment decisions and outcomes.

Determine the current and future market size for myopia treatments.

Identify dynamic shifts in treatment paradigms over time.

Forecast treatment uptake and market share of therapies through the forecast period (up to 2032). Market share comparisons between treatment-based approaches and symptomatic management within each country-specific market.

Outcome of DelveInsight's Myopia Market Assessment & Forecast



DelveInsight's epidemiological study offered comprehensive data on the prevalence and severity of myopia in children across key countries, including China and South Korea,, including specific age-related incidence and severity rates.

DelveInsight's market assessments in leading APAC countries provided a deep understanding of the myopia treatment landscape, revealing competitive dynamics and identifying potential opportunities for market entry.

By focusing on the moderate-to-severe myopia population, our research provided strategic insights to optimize the client's approach to market entry and address the most impactful patient group.

We recommended a unique product positioning strategy that emphasized the client's treatment-based approach, distinguishing it from a market primarily focused on managing symptoms.

KOL insights helped refine the treatment approach, providing valuable input on emerging trends and unmet clinical needs in myopia care. Market forecasts provided critical data on future growth potential, allowing the client to align its strategy with projected market trends and ensure sustainable market success.

