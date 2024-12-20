Global Non-Terrestrial Iot Gateway Market Set For 21.5% CAGR Growth, Projected To Hit $1.6 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Non-Terrestrial IoT Gateway Hardware and Software is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for reliable.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Non-terrestrial IoT Gateway Hardware and Software Market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, driven by the increasing need for efficient and reliable communication networks in remote areas. These non-terrestrial IoT systems leverage satellite, airborne, and other non-ground-based communication infrastructures, ensuring connectivity in areas that traditional terrestrial networks cannot cover. In 2021, the global market size for non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software was valued at US$ 230.2 million. It is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%, reaching US$ 1.6 billion by 2031.Market Description: Non-terrestrial IoT gateways are vital components that enable the transmission of IoT data between devices and cloud systems via satellite or other airborne solutions. These gateways consist of hardware components such as sensors, processors, and communication modules, along with software that ensures seamless data transmission, processing, and integration with terrestrial networks. With advancements in satellite technology, low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and global IoT systems, the demand for non-terrestrial IoT gateways is rapidly increasing across various industries.Access an overview of significant conclusions from our Report in this sample -Key Players in Non-terrestrial IoT Gateway Hardware and Software MarketDetailed profiles of companies offering non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software have been provided in the market report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies. Key vendors in the non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software business are expanding their product portfolio to boost their market share.Leading companies operating in the market are Vodafone Group Plc, Eutelsat Communications SA, ORBCOMM, Lacuna Space Ltd., Kineis, Wyld Networks Ltd., Satel Benelux, WTE Limited, GateHouse, FreeWave Technologies, Inc., ioSphere IoT, Iridium Communications Inc., and Astrocast.Growth Drivers Several key factors are fueling the growth of the non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software market:Expansion of IoT Devices: The increasing adoption of IoT devices across industries is generating a need for continuous connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved regions where traditional infrastructure is unavailable.Demand for Remote Connectivity: Industries such as transportation, agriculture, mining, and maritime require real-time data monitoring and communication in areas without robust terrestrial network coverage.Advancements in Satellite Technology: Emerging satellite technologies, especially low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, are making it more feasible and cost-effective to deploy non-terrestrial IoT solutions, offering low latency and higher bandwidth.Need for Enhanced Communication in Harsh Environments: Industries like oil & gas, energy & utilities, and mining operate in harsh and remote environments where non-terrestrial IoT gateways are crucial for operational efficiency and safety.Market Demand The demand for non-terrestrial IoT gateway solutions is being driven by several industries that rely on reliable, real-time communication in remote or harsh environments:.Transportation & Logistics: Real-time tracking and monitoring of assets, vehicles, and cargo..Oil & Gas: Monitoring of remote drilling sites, pipelines, and equipment for operational efficiency..Energy & Utilities: Ensuring continuous energy production and distribution in remote areas..Mining: Enabling real-time communication from mining sites and machinery in difficult terrain..Agriculture: Collecting data from IoT devices used for precision farming in rural or underserved locations..Maritime: Monitoring vessels and cargo on high seas where traditional networks are unavailable.Applications Non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software are used in a wide array of applications across various sectors:.Remote Monitoring: Collecting and transmitting data from remote assets or infrastructure..Fleet Management: Managing and tracking vehicles, shipping containers, and goods in transit..Asset Tracking: Real-time location and condition tracking of valuable assets, including machinery, equipment, and inventory..Agricultural Monitoring: Providing real-time data on crop health, weather patterns, and soil conditions..Environmental Monitoring: Tracking environmental data like weather, pollution, and climate patterns, particularly in regions without robust terrestrial networks.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Segmentations The non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software market can be segmented as follows:Component:.Hardware.Software.ServicesEnd-User:.Transportation & Logistics.Oil & Gas.Energy & Utilities.Mining.Agriculture.Maritime.OthersWhy to Buy This Report This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the non-terrestrial IoT gateway hardware and software market, providing key insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscape. By buying this report, businesses and investors can:.Gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and growth prospects through 2031..Identify key players and their strategies to stay competitive in the market..Leverage insights into the adoption and demand trends across various industries..Access detailed segmentation data to help target potential market opportunities in specific regions and industries..Make informed decisions about product development, investments, and strategic planning.Browse More Trending Research Reports:Data Center Rack Market : Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 13.52 Bn by the end of 2031Data Center Cooling Market : The global data center cooling market is expected to reach US$ 45.49 Bn by the end of 2031About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website:
Email: ...
Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

