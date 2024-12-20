Peak Power Joins Second Harvest In The Fight Against Food Insecurity During The Holidays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Power employees have wrapped up a rewarding day of giving back by volunteering with Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization. On December 19th, the Peak Power team gathered at Second Harvest's Etobicoke facility to assist with sorting food donations, supporting the organization's mission to provide fresh, healthy meals to those in need and keep food out of landfills.

The initiative, organized by Peak Power's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee, brought together 20 employees who worked diligently to sort food, preparing it for distribution to Second Harvest's network of charities and non-profits. In addition to volunteering, Peak Power contributed a $2,500 donation to help sustain Second Harvest's vital operations, ensuring even more families have access to nutritious meals during the holiday season. This donation and volunteer event provided 7,575 meals and averted 25,644 pounds of GHGs from the atmosphere!

Food insecurity and food waste remain significant challenges in Canada. Every year, Canadians throw away enough good food to feed over 17 million people. In fact, 46.5% of all food in Canada is wasted, with 41.7% of that waste being edible and capable of supporting Canadians in need. The environmental impact is equally staggering-avoidable food waste generates 25.69 million metric tonnes of C02 annually, equivalent to 253,223 one-way flights from Toronto to Vancouver. Second Harvest's work directly addresses these issues, making their mission essential for both social and environmental progress.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families facing food insecurity, and it was deeply meaningful for our team to come together and support such a critical cause,” said Jonathan Berube, CSR Committee Member and Marketing Manager at Peak Power.“By partnering with Second Harvest, we're able to extend our commitment to sustainability beyond energy solutions and into the heart of our community, where it matters most.

Second Harvest has been a leader in food rescue since 1985, bridging the gap between food waste and hunger. By rescuing unsold surplus food and redistributing it to organizations that support vulnerable populations, Second Harvest not only provides essential meals but also helps reduce the environmental impact of food waste.

This holiday initiative exemplifies Peak Power's dedication to fostering social impact alongside its mission of driving the clean energy transition.

About Peak Power

Peak Power delivers end-to-end battery storage development and optimization solutions powered by industry-leading peak forecasting and market intelligence. They help large energy users significantly reduce electricity costs, unlock new revenue streams, and achieve sustainability goals. Along with strategic investors, Peak Power removes capital cost barriers with a zero-capex battery offering through a performance-based model-a shared-savings approach that maximizes customer benefits by incentivizing results.

Peak Power is driving the clean energy transition by making it profitable to pursue net zero.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as“The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste,” provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

