Sapient Intelligence Closes $22 Million Seed Funding Round, Supported By Minerva Capital

Minerva Capital Drives Tenfold Valuation Increase for Singapore AI Startup Sapient Intelligence in Six Months.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore-based enterprise AI startup Sapient Intelligence has completed three funding rounds within six months, raising its valuation to over $200 million. Minerva Capital, a leading firm specializing in AI and smart hardware, played a pivotal role in Sapient's incubation, strategic planning, and fundraising efforts, enabling the company to achieve a tenfold valuation increase within half a year.Sapient Intelligence is a self-evolving AI model designed for complex problem-solving. Traditional GPT-style models rely on autoregressive methods, generating predictions sequentially based on prior outputs. While effective for general tasks, these models often fall short when tackling multi-step reasoning and intricate challenges. Sapient addresses this limitation with an innovative architecture inspired by neuroscience and mathematics. By combining transformer components with recurrent neural network structures, the model mimics how the brain processes information. Sapient-H, the latest iteration, has emerged as the market's best-performing neural network for solving Sudoku, achieving an impressive 95% accuracy without relying on intermediate tools or additional datasets.Minerva Capital, founded in September 2022, focuses on providing incubation and investment banking services to innovative companies, helping them achieve exponential growth.“Our goal is to identify high-potential startups at an early stage, help them secure seed funding, and scale their innovations to global markets,” said Desiry Liu, Founder of Minerva Capital.Minerva Capital emphasizes a global perspective combined with top-tier Chinese innovation. Whether through AI technology, product development, or leadership, the firm helps its portfolio companies succeed in competitive international markets. In just two years, Minerva has facilitated multiple financing rounds for over 15 companies, five of which have achieved valuations exceeding $200 million. These results highlight Minerva's foresight in identifying transformative technologies and its commitment to supporting innovation-driven enterprises.Minerva's long-term partners are focused on AI and smart hardware. In addition to Sapient Intelligence, notable portfolios include Galbot, a robotics innovator specializing in embodied AGl robts, and Hypershell, a consumer-grade wearable exoskeleton company that has achieved product-market fit and completed multiple funding rounds under Minerva's guidance. The firm also supports leading smart hardware companies such as NAS IceWhale Technology, AI companion robot LOOI, and high-speed electric motorcycle Horwin.Minerva Capital will continue to focus on building global industry leaders. By combining strategic capital, market insights, and operational support, the firm aims to drive exponential growth in transformative innovations within the AI and smart hardware sectors, helping companies achieve breakthrough growth and long-term success in global markets.

