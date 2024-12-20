FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), December 20, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on December 5, 2024, as the sixth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Sixth Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 16/12/2024 10,223 424.5513 4,340,188.40 9,039 439.3239 3,971,048.73 3,782,671.68 19,262 421.7039 8,122,860.08 17/12/2024 - - - 5,752 434.4037 2,498,690.08 2,380,384.95 5,752 413.8360 2,380,384.95 18/12/2024 7,514 413.9186 3,110,184.60 - - - - 7,514 413.9186 3,110,184.60 19/12/2024 22,023 412.3412 9,080,989.40 4,716 424.0260 1,999,706.62 1,923,719.69 26,739 411.5602 11,004,709.09 39,760

415.7787

16,531,362.40

19,507

434.1747

8,469,445.43

8,086,776.32

59,267

415.3768

24,618,138.72

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Sixth Tranche till December 19, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 36,273,257.40 for No. 85,740 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 10,969,297.64 (Euro 10,469,630.39*) for No. 25,020 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 19, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,879,168 common shares equal to 5.79% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until December 19, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 4,056,404 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,219,479,343.84.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: ...