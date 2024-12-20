Great Plains Communications Secures $500 Million In Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blair, Nebraska, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, announced today the successful closing of $500 million in financing to refinance debt and fund future capital expenditures and expansion. Fifth Third acted as the Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for this transaction, demonstrating strong confidence in GPC's strategic vision and operational excellence.

"This financing highlights the strength of our business model and our steadfast focus on delivering fast, reliable fiber solutions to our customers and communities," said Nick Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer of Great Plains Communications. "It enables us to further expand and enhance our network, optimize operations and support advanced technologies-delivering exceptional connectivity to current and future customers."

This capital infusion equips GPC to meet the growing demand for advanced fiber solutions across residential, business and wholesale markets while reaffirming the company's focus on customer-centric innovation.

"Our fiber-forward strategy is designed to deliver sustainable growth while creating long-term value for our investors, customers and communities," said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. "The financing ensures we can accelerate our expansion and provide the robust infrastructure required to support economic development and advancement in today's digital economy."

As the owner and operator of one of the largest privately-owned fiber networks in the Midwest, GPC continues to address the increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications including data center and cloud connectivity, telemedicine, gaming and streaming video with key network upgrades. These strategic investments reinforce GPC's leadership in the telecommunications space while driving innovation and empowering the communities it serves.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) , based in Blair, Nebraska, is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. Leveraging over a century of experience, GPC delivers a comprehensive suite of fiber-based services including high-speed Internet, Managed Ethernet and custom connectivity solutions to residential and business customers in nearly 200 communities across Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana.

GPC also partners with regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers to meet their unique connectivity needs. The company's MEF-certified, 19,000+ mile fiber network spans 13 states and is monitored 24/7/365 by its state-of-the-art Network Operations Center.

Learn more about how GPC is driving connectivity and economic growth at .

CONTACT: Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 ...