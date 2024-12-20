Comprehensive Healthcare Leader Joins NAMI Washington Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare is pleased to announce that Cassidy Brown, director of marketing and communications, has been appointed to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Washington Board of Directors.

Brown represents the Yakima Valley on the board, bringing experience and insights from her position at Comprehensive Healthcare, a large, Central Washington-based community behavioral agency, to help guide NAMI's work.

“Cassidy is a champion for behavioral health. She's an incredible asset to our organization, and she will undoubtedly serve as a strong advocate for NAMI Washington as well,” said Jodi Daly, CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare.“Her appointment to their board couldn't come at a more important time. Mental health needs continue to rise, and access to care remains a significant challenge, especially in our rural communities. We need leaders like Cassidy to help shape a future where everyone has access to the resources and support they need to live healthy, vibrant lives.”

NAMI Washington serves as the state office for NAMI, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country. NAMI Washington works closely with 19 affiliate offices across the state to improve the quality of life for those affected by mental health conditions by hosting support groups, leading statewide trainings, educating the community, and providing resources to individuals and families.

“This opportunity is a welcome extension of my work at Comprehensive Healthcare, and I'm passionate about working alongside my colleagues and community to expand access to mental health resources and educate those most in need,” Brown said.“It's inspiring to realize the impact we can have when stakeholders from across behavioral health work together.”

Brown has focused her career on supporting the healthcare system in Central Washington. Prior to starting at Comprehensive Healthcare, she served as the assistant director of creative services at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, where she blended cohesive strategies of development, coordination and implementation of communication tools to best communicate with the university's key audiences.

Since joining Comprehensive Healthcare in 2023, Brown has leveraged her expertise and passion to support the organization's mission of delivering innovative behavioral health care across Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Yakima and Walla Walla counties. She has led several campaigns, including the launch of a recruitment initiative aimed at attracting talent by showcasing the far-reaching impact of a career in behavioral health and why Comprehensive Healthcare is an excellent place to build that career.

