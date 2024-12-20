عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Result Of AGM


12/20/2024 11:16:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Result of DXS AGM 2024

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or“DXSP”), the AQSE Growth market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held yesterday were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll and the votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolution Votes for * % Votes
against 		% Votes withheld **
Resolution 1 13,664,949 100.00% 0 0.00% 0
Resolution 2 13,664,949 100.00% 0 0.00% 0
Resolution 3 13,657,059 99.94% 5,000 0.04% 2,890
Resolution 4 13,659,949 99.96% 5,000 0.04% 0
Resolution 5 13,609,949 99.60% 55,000 0.40% 0
Resolution 6 13,659,949 99.96% 5,000 0.04% 0

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

During the AGM, the Company's CEO, David Immelman, provided an update on DXS's progress. The Presentation is available for download from the Company's website at No new information was provided in this presentation.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman
DXS International plc

01252 719800
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109017246


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search