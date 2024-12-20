Result Of AGM

Date
12/20/2024 11:16:11 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
(AQSE: DXSP)
Result of DXS AGM 2024
The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or“DXSP”), the AQSE Growth market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held yesterday were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a poll and the votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.
| Resolution
| Votes for *
| %
| Votes
against
| %
| Votes withheld **
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Resolution 1
| 13,664,949
| 100.00%
| 0
| 0.00%
| 0
| Resolution 2
| 13,664,949
| 100.00%
| 0
| 0.00%
| 0
| Resolution 3
| 13,657,059
| 99.94%
| 5,000
| 0.04%
| 2,890
| Resolution 4
| 13,659,949
| 99.96%
| 5,000
| 0.04%
| 0
| Resolution 5
| 13,609,949
| 99.60%
| 55,000
| 0.40%
| 0
| Resolution 6
| 13,659,949
| 99.96%
| 5,000
| 0.04%
| 0
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
During the AGM, the Company's CEO, David Immelman, provided an update on DXS's progress. The Presentation is available for download from the Company's website at No new information was provided in this presentation.
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
Contacts:
| David Immelman
DXS International plc
| 01252 719800
| AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
|
020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
