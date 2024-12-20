THE RICH CO. Establishes SILK THE RICH USA Inc. To Drive Extensive Expansion Into U.S. Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THE RICH Co. announced the establishment of its new office in California on September 9, 2024, as part of its expansion into the U.S. market. Driven by its vision to“Create Moments of Delight”, the company offers SILK THE RICH, beauty products made from silk. Kodai Takahashi has been appointed as the CEO of the new company.

The company aims to enter the U.S. directly and strengthen brand recognition in preparation for a potential listing.

The establishment of this California-based corporation serves to strengthen local partnerships and improve local customer service. We are currently working on partnerships with major local distributors and will soon be selling our products in supermarkets and on Amazon and other US e-commerce sites.

The product lineup in the U.S. includes our signature SILK THE RICH shampoo and treatment, modified to better suit the climate and water conditions of the United States. In addition to these, the company plans to expand beyond hair care products to include a diverse range of products for U.S. consumers, including apparel and food .items.

THE RICH Co. has been selected for the“Beyond Japan Zero to X” course as part of“J-StarX” program, a program sponsored by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to support Japanese startups entering the U.S. market. The Company has also been chosen for the“Global Hypergrowth Tokyo Program 2024”, an accelerator program sponsored by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and has been preparing for a full-scale launch of its activities in the United States.

In its early stages, the company intends to focus on marketing and expansion in California. Following this phase, it aims to scale nationwide through partnerships with leading U.S. retailers and collaborations with prominent local influencers.

“Two years have passed since we founded THE RICH Co. alongside our CEO, Miura,” commented Kodai Takahashi, CEO of SILK THE RICH USA Inc.“We've built a strong team of exceptional members and executives, both internally and externally. In our third year, I've been leveraging my deep understanding of SILK THE RICH and my extensive international experience to drive our company's long-term growth by establishing a presence overseas, particularly in the USA and Asia.”

“My mission is to lead THE RICH Co. toward a listing on NASDAQ in the United States. To expedite our global expansion, we're focused on rapidly establishing our business and securing funding in the critical U.S. market. We are also actively recruiting talent and seeking partner companies abroad. We would greatly appreciate any opportunities to connect with anyone interested in SILK THE RICH's international initiatives.”

About SILK THE RICH USA Inc.

Company Name: SILK THE RICH USA Inc.

Location: 2372 Morse Avenue, Ste. 149 Irvine, CA 92614 US

CEO: Kodai Takahashi

Established: September 9, 2024



About SILK THE RICH

"SILK THE RICH" is a luxury hair care brand infused with silk-based ingredients. The formula cleanses and nurtures both scalp and hair while silk proteins coat each strand to create a uniquely lustrous finish. Enhanced with twice the fragrance concentration of standard hair care products, it delivers a luxurious scent that lasts until the next day. Prioritizing quality over price, this premium product provides superior repair and moisturizing benefits that create silk's signature shine and silky-smooth texture-giving you salon-perfect hair every day.

Product Details

SILK THE RICH (Moist & Repair) Golden Pear and Freesia

Volume: Shampoo/Conditioner 250 mL each

Price: 1,980 yen each (tax included)

SILK THE RICH (Scalp & Repair) Mood Night Musk

Volume: Shampoo/Conditioner 250 mL each

Launch Date: June 19, 2024 (Wed)

Price: 1,980 yen each (tax included)



About THE RICH CO.

Company Name: THE RICH CO.

Headquarters: Yebisu Garden Place Tower 18F

4-20-3, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-6018

CEO: Yuta Miura, CEO/Founder

Capital: 248,864,705 yen (including capital reserves)

SILK THE RICH Official Social Media Accounts

