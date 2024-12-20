Zypto Expands 'Pay Bills With Crypto' To India, Pakistan, Philippines & Latam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe Parkin - Co-founder of ZyptoŁóDź, POLAND, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zypto, the innovative online and mobile platform enabling users to pay bills with crypto , is excited to announce a significant global expansion of its Crypto Bill Pay service. Building on a strong offering in the United States and Mexico, Zypto's offering now extends to several emerging markets, allowing households in India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Malaysia to easily pay their utility bills-such as water, electricity, and gas-using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Shiba Inu, Stellar Lumens, and many more.Depending on the region, the service also includes mortgage and loan repayments, car financing payments and even credit cards. The result of this expansion is that households comprising the 2.4 billion people in countries covered by this service can settle their monthly expenses using digital assets, without the need for any traditional banking channels.Empowering Billions to Pay Bills with CryptocurrencyZypto's expansion comes at a time when digital currencies are gaining traction as a convenient and efficient method of payment rather than just speculative assets. By making it simple to pay bills with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Zypto is removing the barriers that have traditionally made it challenging for people to use their digital assets in everyday life. This is especially impactful in countries with large populations where financial services may not be readily accessible or user-friendly. With Zypto, individuals in India, Pakistan, and the Philippines-three countries where increasing numbers of consumers are exploring digital payment alternatives-can now directly tap into their crypto balances to cover monthly household expenses.Easy, Fast, and No Bank Account RequiredOne of the most compelling advantages of Zypto's Crypto Bill Pay service is how it allows users who may not have access to a bank account or even a prepaid card. By cutting out the traditional financial middlemen, Zypto streamlines the process so users can simply select their local utility provider, for example, fill in the details of the bill and pay with decentralised assets. This efficient, user-friendly approach saves time and eliminates the friction of converting crypto to fiat before making a payment, or even dealing with banks or card issuers.“As we continue to break down barriers, Zypto's expanded service shows that people will have less need to have a bank account or even a prepaid card to manage their finances as the blockchain economy continues to grow,” said Joe Parkin, Co-founder of Zypto.“With the ability to pay bills with crypto directly, we're seeing a real shift in how everyday people can use their digital assets to improve their financial freedom. We're thrilled about the impact this will have in regions that have historically been underbanked or underserved by traditional financial systems.”Integration with Zypto DeFi Crypto Wallet AppZypto's Crypto Bill Pay service is currently accessible through zypto, allowing users to begin enjoying the convenience of paying their household expenses with crypto immediately. In December, the company will take a further step to enhance user experience by integrating the service directly into the Zypto DeFi Crypto Wallet App. By offering one seamless platform for storing, managing, and spending digital assets, Zypto will make it even easier for users to navigate the world of cryptocurrency as part of their daily life.About ZyptoZypto is a pioneering online and mobile platform dedicated to making cryptocurrency practical, accessible, and useful for people everywhere. Their focus is on the use of digital assets for everyday purchases or to cover household expenses, but they also provide a DdeFfi wallet app that is unlike any other. With a strong commitment to user-friendliness, Zypto is establishing itself as a key player in the sector. By continuously expanding its services, network of supported countries and service providers, Zypto is helping to reshape the way the traditional and blockchain economies work together.For more information, please visit zypto or follow Zypto on social media for the latest updates.

