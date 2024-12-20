SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of Composecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) And Encourages CMPO Investors To Contact The Firm
Date
12/20/2024
Kaskela Law LLC
announces that it is investigating CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO ) on behalf of the company's current shareholders.
Additional information:
The investigation seeks to determine whether CompoSecure and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders.
CompoSecure stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm and request a consultation by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.
For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .
CONTACT:
KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
([email protected] )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
([email protected] )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
